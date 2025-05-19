Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization. Apply now! Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets. At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally. We are currently looking for Demand Professional - B2C and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role !

The Demand Advisor/Professional will implement and support a robust and regionally consistent for Automotive Business. Responsible for development of 24 month rolling demand plan in monthly buckets from the customers of Automotive B2C business, to be collated and aggregated business managers and aligned plan for the business with the assumptions clearly detailed and understood.

•This demand plan will be the output of a collaborative demand planning process that has strong linkages with the plans of sales and marketing and of customers and is the very best view of future demand as is known for the Industrial and Mining business.

•The role is accountable of delivering targeted forecast accuracy KPIs such as forecast error, Bias etc.

•The role involves constant interaction between the business/marketing managers who submit the LBM plans and the GSC team members.



Key Responsibilities:

• Align the plans submitted with the individual business managers of B2C team with the overall business’s LBM plan. In case of discrepancies, to resolve and get a sign off from the respective customers so that there is a common understanding on the final plan.

• In case the business managers want deviations from the original plan, to apprise them of the cost/service level implications and to flag it to the business head so that the decisions can be taken in the DR meetings.

• Follow trends and share insights with customers that are inputting to the demand plan process.

• Support the monthly Pre-Demand / Demand Review process.

• Use forecast accuracy and a measure of bias to identify and agree actions that will improve planning and control process and supporting assumptions.

• Facilitate all actions that relate to plan including decisions on issue resolution and gap closure.

• Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

• Ensure that all demand planning activities comply fully with our own CoC

• Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviors by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behavior for all activities

Experience & Qualifications:

1. At least 8-10 years' experience in manufacturing and leading/ working on world class manufacturing techniques.

2. Exceptional analytical skills. (Excel, PowerBI, Kinaxis, JDE etc.)

3. Ideally a digital expert or keen to grow and take ownership within this space.

4. Experience in Sales and Customer management within the lubricants business

You will work with:

B2C RGM, RMs, Planning Team, Demand Analysts



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



