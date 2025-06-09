Demand and Planning Service Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



The Demand & Planing Service Manager role exists to own the timely and accurate delivery of the Demand Analytics, Supply Planning and Third Party Planning activities as described in the Service Level Agreement (SLA), which includes service, costs, quality and compliance. The Demand & Planing Service Manager provides support to the Supply Chain Process Lead in building sustainable capabilities.

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Supply Chain services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements; relevant processes and policies including leading and reviewing demand and planning related processes.

Supports the Regional Planning Manager in the establishment of a centralised planning process for Europe and helps identify and drive forward continuous improvement and simplification activities to drive efficiencies and cost savings across Europe Supply Chain.

Responsible for owning and driving the forecasting and planning processes for handling the supply of finished goods and critical raw materials across the European Supply Envelope.

Works with the S&OP Managers and Planning Manager for Europe Lubricants to ensure meeting forecast accuracy, forecast bias and inventory targets

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals

Support the development and implementation of Customer Function and Supply Chain policies, procedures and practices in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and industry outstanding practices and global process standardisation.

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality service at all times, contributing this way to improving the overall customer experience

Support the implementation of the Customer Function strategy within the organisation, as well as the different Transformation Programmes running in Lubricants Global Supply Chain area.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and discipline employees.

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure adequate competency in performing Supply Chain activities.

Support the development of an inspiring culture within teams promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations.

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.

8-10 years post degree experience with minimum 5 years experience in an Order to Cash or Supply Chain environment

Previous experience with the Lubricants SPU and relevant process understanding is an advantage.

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on all levels of the organisation.

Strong people leadership skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.



Strong performance leadership skills with experience of handling both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Exceptional customer acumen, ability to demonstrate an understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Experience using SAP, Siebel and MS Office applications.

Strong problem solving and influencing skills, ability to handle conflicting deadlines by effectively delegating and utilising direct reports to ensure deliverables are met.

