This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Join our Supply Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a

Demurrage Negotiator- fixed term until 11/11/2027



In this role You will:

Manage a portfolio of claims in a systematic way to ensure are not missed, meaningful responses are provided to counterparties, rigours negotiation is undertaken, and claims are closed in a timely manner.

Calculation, preparation, verification of freight, contract shipping expenses and demurrage claims/invoices in accordance with oil trading contracts, general terms and conditions and charterparty terms.

Ensuring strict adherence to various contractual/charterparty time bar clauses

Responsible for demurrage, freight and expenses on behalf of select BP group companies.

Investigation and collation of the facts and data gathered from Traders, Operators, Charterers, Legal and Tax Advisors in order to fully assess each individual demurrage claim.

Negotiation of disputes with Group companies or Third parties

Developing and maintaining relationships with 3rd parties including trading companies, vessel owner’s and brokers. Leverage these relationships to aid BP group and demurrage negotiation.

Hold commercial relationships and manage complex negotiations with external counterparties to maximise value recovery and advance bp’s interests.

Appropriately assigned costs to relevant benches to ensure accurate profits and losses are reflected, collaborating with Settlement Analysts and Commodity Risk to ensure this is done in a correct and timely manner.

Provide detailed analytical assessments on a regular basis of outstanding claims/costs to trading benches and commodity risk.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 2-3 years in finance or trading, or shipping

1-2 years global/ multi-national company work experience

Fluent English knowledge

Interest in learning about the trading & shipping industry

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Negotiation skills and ability to hold external relationships.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life .



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.