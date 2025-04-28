Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Derivatives Commodity Risk Senior Analyst (Product Control)

Bp Trading and Shipping

Location – Canary Wharf (hybrid) 3 days office, home working 2 days

The Derivatives Commodity Risk Team sits within Finance, Trading & Shipping, providing effective control and risk governance for crude and products options and derivatives trading globally.

As a Senior Analyst you will be responsible for improving the risk and control framework to enable future growth, reducing process, and building capability across the wider division community. The role encompasses tasks associated with both traditional Product Control and Market Risk roles, ranging from delivering daily Market Risk reporting solutions and analysis, to performing monthly validations of market parameters and monthly MI/MA reconciliations.

The role is very broad, offering regular interaction with other teams, traders, as well as Accounting, IT and Senior Management.

Accountabilities:

Hold a deep understanding of IST’s Global Derivatives trading business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Support delivery of key Product Control and Market Risk procedures. To include month/quarter-end due diligence, model validation and monthly IPV processes.

Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into IST’s business activities, in order to support business decision making and to strengthen the control environment.

Collaborate effectively across regional and global bench teams, helping broaden and deepen derivatives capability across and into other physical benches.

Demonstrate a high standard of communication in writing, emails, presentations, and informal conversations.

Ensure that adequate market risk control prevails in the business

Support integration of new activity which may involve complexities such as valuation and recognition of physical optionality.

Essentials:

You must have deep technical expertise in derivatives and complex option trading strategies as well as strong accounting and control background.

You will be a phenomenal teammate able to operate within a sophisticated and dynamic trading business. In addition, you must possess the interpersonal, communication and decision-making skills, coupled with an eye for business and sound commercial judgement to build credible relationships.

Validated strong analytical and quantitative skills, able to grasp and communicate complex models and trading transactions in everyday terms for a non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic and risk effects

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals

Ability to multi-task independently in a multi-layered and changing business environment, within the global structure and under tight deadlines.

Desirables:

A University degree or equivalent experience is required. Professional qualifications (or studying towards) subjects in financial analysis, risk management, or accounting would be desirable but are not a prerequisite.

Why join bp?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



