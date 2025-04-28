Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Derivatives Commodity Risk Senior Analyst (Product Control)
Bp Trading and Shipping
Location – Canary Wharf (hybrid) 3 days office, home working 2 days
The Derivatives Commodity Risk Team sits within Finance, Trading & Shipping, providing effective control and risk governance for crude and products options and derivatives trading globally.
As a Senior Analyst you will be responsible for improving the risk and control framework to enable future growth, reducing process, and building capability across the wider division community. The role encompasses tasks associated with both traditional Product Control and Market Risk roles, ranging from delivering daily Market Risk reporting solutions and analysis, to performing monthly validations of market parameters and monthly MI/MA reconciliations.
The role is very broad, offering regular interaction with other teams, traders, as well as Accounting, IT and Senior Management.
Accountabilities:
Essentials:
Desirables:
Why join bp?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commodity Markets, Commodity Risk, Commodity Risk Management, Commodity Trade Finance, Commodity Trading, Commodity Trading Risk Management, Communication, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI), Python (Programming Language), Resilience, Trade Control, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.