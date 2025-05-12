This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Design Manager to join our Mobility and Convenience Construction team. You will be responsible for leading and leading all aspects of the technical design of M&C UK’s construction projects. This includes leading the design team and the delivery of activities and processes in relation to producing a set of construction issue deliverables that a construction project can be developed from.

The role requires a good understanding of current design technology trends and the ability to implement them into new projects.

This is a 12 month fixed term contract based in our Milton Keynes office 3 days per week.



Key Responsibilities:

Lead and coach a team of designers, providing mentorship, feedback and support

Foster relationships with business partners and suppliers, including architects.

Aspire to eliminate safety risks in design.

Oversee the development of design guides and drawings, working closely with others in the construction team and across the business as appropriate.

Ensure design projects are completed on time and within budget.

Ensure all designs comply with industry standards and regulations as well as internal brand guidelines and product strategies.

Stay updated with the latest design trends and technology developments and propose recommendations to implement these into the organisation’s design strategies.

Develop and maintain design standards, procedures and design documentation.

Perform regular peer reviews and quality sampling of designs and documentation.

Key Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in design, or a related field or equivalent experience.

Project management experience (qualifications/certifications preferred)

Experience in a design leadership role.

Strong leadership and people management skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to analyse and solve complex design problems

Strong organisational and time management skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Attention to detail and a strong eye for design.

Proficient in design software.

Skills:

