Development Geoscientist - Haynesville

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we cultivate a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis



The Development Geoscientist is member of the Haynesville Development team within bpx Energy supporting an active multi-rig program. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of five years of onshore industry experience, preferably in the Haynesville Basin. Responsibilities will include assisting with asset development and evaluation planning, well planning, geologic operations and geosteering oversight and engagement with our multidisciplinary team to ensure a safe and successful execution of the program. Expertise should include integration of geological/geophysical/geomechanical data to characterize play fairways and facilitate high grading of development opportunities.



Key Accountabilities

Development Planning in support of onshore multi-rig program including integration and mapping of geological, geophysical, and geomechanical characterizations, well placement selection to avoid surface and subsurface hazards and efficient target zone recommendations

Execution of geological operations including presenting with third-party geo-steerers, mudlogging vendors, rig personnel, and drilling personnel; integration of geological and geophysical data; supporting correlation of drilling events with subsurface anomalies/features

Support a safe and successful execution of drilling and completions operations by communicating subsurface hazards in a timely and actionable manner

Assessment of competitor and non-operated drilling and completions activity to advise performance drivers and best practices

Support evaluation of outside operated well proposals, business development opportunities and acreage trades

Close collaboration with Land, Reservoir, Drilling, Completions, and Facilities Engineering to deliver pre-spud and post-spud technical reviews in compliance with internal business rules

Assessment and recommendation of new technology and cost-efficient data acquisition to de-risk appraisal and development plans while maximizing return on investment

Field visits to supervise special data acquisition and strengthen safety measures of mud-logging and geo-steering operations



Education

Master of Science in Geology, Geophysics or related field or equivalent experience



Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of five years of onshore industry experience inclusive of development and operations geology in unconventional reservoirs (preferably in the Haynesville Basin)

Horizontal well planning and Geologic Operations/Geosteering in unconventional reservoirs (preferably in the Haynesville Basin). Proficiency with Geo-steering software (StarSteer preferred)

Integrated Mapping skills, 3D Seismic, well log interpretation, data analytics, project management, operational execution. Proficiency with geoscience interpretation software (Petrel preferred)

Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly including proficiency supporting change within the organization; acts as a change agent within the business to promote growth and continuous process improvement

Proven ability to understand and analyze complex issues, make data driven decisions using analytics to identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve a desired outcome

Demonstrate ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment

Familiarity with reservoir, drilling, and completions engineering

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Personal dedication to health, safety, environment, laws, regulations, and ethics and compliance principles

Preference to candidates located in Houston

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,000 - $190,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.