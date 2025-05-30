Digital Operations Lead - Europe

Entity:Customers & Products
The Digital Operations Lead is responsible for leading and managing the development and change management activities for digital and strategic initiatives across all European countries. The Digital Operations Lead will work closely with users, product owners, product/project managers, leaders, key stakeholders to define and execute the digital initiatives and approach, ensure alignment and collaboration, and drive the adoption and sustainability of the assigned digital products and solutions for the region.
As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Operations Lead also focus on:
Identify and address customer and partner experience gaps through agile digital solutions, accelerating business and customer outcomes.
Enable digital experiences that are aligned with customer needs, business priorities and goals, and that optimizes the value realization of digital capabilities.
Maintain and drives optimum performance of the assigned digital products and /or solutions, assuring the transactional continuity towards and the continuous product evolution, in advancing digital business agenda
Land and expand the digital solution across business, customer segments, and countries, achieving customer and operational excellence.
Foster a culture of change readiness and agility.
Key Accountabilities
Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio
Support the development and implementation of the digital strategy and plan for assigned initiatives
Ensure the optimum functioning of digital products through appropriate escalation and resolution through Technology/assigned technical resources
Supervise and measure the effectiveness and outcomes of the digital initiatives and/or interventions, and adjust the plan as needed.
Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products
Work with relevant stakeholders – POs, Product Manager at regional and global level to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features
Provide guidance and feedback to all stakeholders and team members, and promote the adoption of digital and data management solutions and methodologies.
Build and manage relationships with leaders, project managers, and key stakeholders, and act as a trusted advisor and digital expert.
Facilitate and support the digital network, including SME, champions, users, sponsors, and advocates, and ensure alignment and collaboration across the organization.
Contribute to the continuous improvement and innovation of the change management function and capability.
Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making
Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution
Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks
University degree or equivalent experience
Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement
Digital Fluency - Mastery
Delivers an effortless customer experience – Mastery
Analytical thinking – Skilful
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.