Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Digital Operations Lead - Europe

Digital Operations Lead - Europe

Digital Operations Lead - Europe

  • Location United Kingdom - Reading
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ096491
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

The Digital Operations Lead is responsible for leading and managing the development and change management activities for digital and strategic initiatives across all European countries. The Digital Operations Lead will work closely with users, product owners, product/project managers, leaders, key stakeholders to define and execute the digital initiatives and approach, ensure alignment and collaboration, and drive the adoption and sustainability of the assigned digital products and solutions for the region.

As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Operations Lead also focus on:

Identify and address customer and partner experience gaps through agile digital solutions, accelerating business and customer outcomes.

Enable digital experiences that are aligned with customer needs, business priorities and goals, and that optimizes the value realization of digital capabilities.

Maintain and drives optimum performance of the assigned digital products and /or solutions, assuring the transactional continuity towards and the continuous product evolution, in advancing digital business agenda

Land and expand the digital solution across business, customer segments, and countries, achieving customer and operational excellence.

Foster a culture of change readiness and agility.

Key Accountabilities

  • Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio

  • Support the development and implementation of the digital strategy and plan for assigned initiatives

  • Ensure the optimum functioning of digital products through appropriate escalation and resolution through Technology/assigned technical resources

  • Supervise and measure the effectiveness and outcomes of the digital initiatives and/or interventions, and adjust the plan as needed.

  • Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

  • Work with relevant stakeholders – POs, Product Manager at regional and global level to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

  • Provide guidance and feedback to all stakeholders and team members, and promote the adoption of digital and data management solutions and methodologies.

  • Build and manage relationships with leaders, project managers, and key stakeholders, and act as a trusted advisor and digital expert.

  • Facilitate and support the digital network, including SME, champions, users, sponsors, and advocates, and ensure alignment and collaboration across the organization.

  • Contribute to the continuous improvement and innovation of the change management function and capability.

  • Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

  • Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

  • Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks

Education

University degree or equivalent experience

Experience

  • Skills: 

​Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement

  • Competencies: 

Digital Fluency - Mastery

Delivers an effortless customer experience – Mastery

Analytical thinking – Skilful

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

 

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

 

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

 

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply no


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp