Digital Operations Lead - Europe

As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Operations Lead also focus on:

Identify and address customer and partner experience gaps through agile digital solutions, accelerating business and customer outcomes.

Enable digital experiences that are aligned with customer needs, business priorities and goals, and that optimizes the value realization of digital capabilities.

Maintain and drives optimum performance of the assigned digital products and /or solutions, assuring the transactional continuity towards and the continuous product evolution, in advancing digital business agenda

Land and expand the digital solution across business, customer segments, and countries, achieving customer and operational excellence.

Foster a culture of change readiness and agility.

Key Accountabilities

Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio

Support the development and implementation of the digital strategy and plan for assigned initiatives

Ensure the optimum functioning of digital products through appropriate escalation and resolution through Technology/assigned technical resources

Supervise and measure the effectiveness and outcomes of the digital initiatives and/or interventions, and adjust the plan as needed.

Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

Work with relevant stakeholders – POs, Product Manager at regional and global level to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

Provide guidance and feedback to all stakeholders and team members, and promote the adoption of digital and data management solutions and methodologies.

Build and manage relationships with leaders, project managers, and key stakeholders, and act as a trusted advisor and digital expert.

Facilitate and support the digital network, including SME, champions, users, sponsors, and advocates, and ensure alignment and collaboration across the organization.

Contribute to the continuous improvement and innovation of the change management function and capability.

Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks

Education

University degree or equivalent experience

Experience

Skills:

​Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement

Competencies:

Digital Fluency - Mastery

Delivers an effortless customer experience – Mastery

Analytical thinking – Skilful

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

