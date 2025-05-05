Direct Procurement Digital Systems & Compliance Specialist (P2P Experience)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Direct Procurement Digital Systems & Compliance Specialist will lead P2P transformation in Castrol within region from a procurement perspective. The Global Procurement P2P landscape is varied – and working with the rest of the Global Supply Chain businesses there is a need for change to align with the BP strategy for P2P globally.



Key Responsibilities

Lead, Identify and create consensus on Process & Data management requirements and actions, to comply to Group, Segment and Castrol/F&P policies and standards during P2P deployment and in preparation for ongoing operations.

Ensure data and processes fully integrate enabling effective implementation of new ways of working.

Maintain functional visibility of, and act as the first escalation point for, the resolution of all P2P procurement related Process and Data Management issues prior to business-as-usual operations.

Promote compliance with BP’s code of conduct, ensuring by personal example and coaching, that BP staff understand and practice ethical business behavior.

Set out the Procurement Process & Data management roadmap for P2P deployment, including retrofit and global roll out, setting out plan to evolve to meet Global / Sector/Segment requirements (Target Operating Model, TOM), while continuing to drive efficiency and effectiveness through simplification and minimising non value workload.

Track performance and develop/complete action plans to close gaps, holding those accountable for delivery.

Lead Procurement P2P Process & Data Management engagement for the function and support deployment of data workstream.

Ensure that senior procurement, finance, Supply Chain, and other operational partners are engaged and aware of the requirements and impacts of change.

Identify procurement P2P related Process & data training needs (Current and future) and coach/develop/train colleagues to assist smooth P2P deployment and ongoing operations. Track improvements, ensuring Procurement P2P requirements become embedded into roles and Way of working.

Champion BP’s Values and Behaviors.

Create and Develop P2P Metrics and Reporting Strategy working with appropriate GBS and I&E Teams.

Lead within region changes to business solutions' design in line with the Global Procurement Digital Strategy.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

Degree level, or equivalent, education (desirable but not essential).

A proven track record of Process & data management in major change initiatives, developed in complex, blue chip global organisations in functions dealing with multi-billion dollar spends.

Highly knowledgeable in terms of Process & data management, with experience of Process & data management in ERP / SAP / end to end P2P procurement systems.

SAP, JDE, Ariba, VIM & ARIS process mapping experience.

Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.