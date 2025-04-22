Entity:Customers & Products
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our team and advance your career as a
Director Engagement and International Affairs Europe
The job holder As part of the C&EA Europe team will work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in continental Europe, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong customer relationships and coordinated communications and external affairs plans. They will ensure EU policy positions are effectively developed, networked and communicated. This position will ensure that trusted links are made between customers important to bp’s business aspirations in Europe – particularly in the EU institutions and Brussels trade associations by working closely with the bp businesses and central teams to ensure policy alignment, delivery of business priorities and clear communications and advocacy; to deliver bp's strategy in Europe.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
