Customers & Products



Communications & External Affairs Group



Director Engagement and International Affairs Europe

Director Engagement and International Affairs Europe

The job holder As part of the C&EA Europe team will work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in continental Europe, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong customer relationships and coordinated communications and external affairs plans. They will ensure EU policy positions are effectively developed, networked and communicated. This position will ensure that trusted links are made between customers important to bp’s business aspirations in Europe – particularly in the EU institutions and Brussels trade associations by working closely with the bp businesses and central teams to ensure policy alignment, delivery of business priorities and clear communications and advocacy; to deliver bp's strategy in Europe.

Maintain and develop relationships with key officials in Brussels institutions including the European Parliament, Commission, Council, NGOs, think tanks and other EU institutions.

Help coordinate bp’s trade association representation in Brussels and across Europe to ensure issues are well coordinated and aligned with bp strategy; identify new associations and partners to build partnerships that support the transition.

Working closely with business leads to coordinate bp’s response to new EU legislative packages, and help develop key external relationships supporting junior team members develop skills meaningful for external engagement and relationship building

.Act as the central tag in the Europe region on international affairs – monitoring and engaging on key issues such as sanctions, trade policy, EU relations with US / China and other geopolitical issues impacting bp businesses

Lead on the emerging important issue of security, in particular critical energy infrastructure – closely linking in with SVP Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management on emerging legislation. In this capacity develop a trusted link with key relationships in NATO

Be the key link in Brussels on the developments of key gas issues such as discussions on infrastructure, gas storage. Work closely with the bp business development teams on gas in support of business opportunities in Caspian, Central Europe and East Med

Lead on the important issue of methane – particular in the emerging issue of the importer requirements that have been a priority issue for bp's trading businesses

Act as the central tag for bp in Eurogas and the International Oil and Gas Producers Association

Post graduate qualifications in international relations

Post graduate qualification in security / military studies an advantage

Minimum 15 years professional experience in the area of external / international affairs in the field of energy in a corporate setting

Extensive experience in working in trade/business associations

Deep knowledge of EU legislative process and the workings of the Brussels institutions

Existing external relationships with EU institutions, European Governments and International Organisations

Proficiency in English, French and Spanish is crucial

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



