Dispatcher

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Business Support Group



This position is a supporting role in the transportation department, to safely and efficiently coordinate with drivers to deliver fuel to Thorntons retail sites.

Monitor and analyze fuel inventories to ensure timely replenishment preventing any outages.

Monitor driving teams D.O.T. hours of service in order to maintain workload across multiple shifts.

 High school diploma or equivalent Experience

 A minimum of 1 year commercial transport dispatching, fuel preferred

 Strong analytical skills.

 Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

 Ability to effectively communicate both written and verbal.

 Must be team oriented.

 Must be customer service oriented.

 Familiar with dispatch and ELD software preferred.

The transportation team including the transportation team lead as well as the supply team that will help safely dispatch fuels in an efficient and cost effective manner.

How much do we pay (Base)? $26-$32 hourly

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



