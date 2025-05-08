Distillates Exposure Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The GDIST (Global Distillates) team in Singapore covers middle distillate and fuel oil trading in Asia, Australasia, East and South Africa and the Middle East, as well as participating fully in global arbitrage opportunities with the other GDIST locations.

GDIST is now looking for an Exposure Analyst of high potential to join the Singapore book on a permanent basis. The GDIST book generates its income through value trading, blending and supply optimisation. Timely, accurate and detailed ownership of the exposure system is run by the Exposure Analyst Team and trading decisions are based upon the exposure reports produced by the incumbents. You will initially focus on middle distillate trade support leading on to owning daily exposure management tasks.

Key Accountabilities

Working in the Singapore GDIST trading team, you as part of the exposure team will work closely with the traders, operators as well as Mid Office personnel in both Singapore and Australia in this fast-paced role. In addition to being aligned with bp’s trading guidelines, ethics and control, you will be involved in a range of activities and specific responsibilities include:

Timely and accurate deal entry.

Producing timely and accurate Daily Exposure for the GDIST Bench

Collaborating closely with Operators to ensure all information is up to date

Working with Middle and Back Office teams to verify accuracy

Daily book balancing and internal chain control and administration

Optimization of Exposure/ cargoes to drive P&L

Ensuring correct costs and mark-to-market attributed to new physical deals and operational amendments that drives T0 P&L analysis

Ad hoc provision of analytical support for traders on book/ deal performance

Improving/Streamlining the daily expo process.

Ensuring reports and processes are fit-for-purpose to support the bench's performance plan.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Knowledge of energy trading industry and physical movements

Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment

Self-motivated and driven

Good attention to detail and ability to work independently

Commercially astute, Strong analytical, problem-solving and numeracy skills

Resilient, ability to work in very fast paced environment and deliver under pressure, handling various tasks and being able to prioritize among them

Good interpersonal skills and a great teammate

Inquisitive and able to take an independent approach, challenging where appropriate

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



