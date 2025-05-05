Distributor Business Lead - Industrial

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Join Castrol as Industrial Distributor Business Manager!

About role itself:

The Industrial Distributor Business Manager is responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected distributors / ambassadors. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered.

This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Cash results from the assigned Key accounts

Construct and understand the overall distributor contact map; build positive relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Get along with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition crafted for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring balances and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design achievement for each growth project with clear growth target; Project lead these milestones with high efficiency by applying project management principles and engaging different customers

Connect with both external and internal stakeholders on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; be resourceful to leverage resources to tackle problems so as to move the project forward

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings accurately through different channel so to enhance the total offer for the key accounts and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer improvement)

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies

Education

Minimum Science / Engineering Graduate with business degree preferred

Experience

10 + years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

5 + years in managing relationships in large accounts – National / Transnational

Skills & Proficiencies

Account strategy & business planning, Negotiating Value

Internal functional navigation in the service of customer and Customer relationship management

Consultative selling skills plus Offer & Product knowledge – Mastery

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please send your CV in English!



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

