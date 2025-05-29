Distributor Business Manager - West Africa

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Distributor Business Managers are the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance. They get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
In this role you will (be):
Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and detailed review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results.
Conduct regular monthly review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.
Accountable to monitor in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.
Complete detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers applying the indirect sales model.
Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.
You will need to be successful in:
Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study
Min. 5 years of Distributor Business Manager/Sales manager experience in FMCG or Oil & Gas industry
Customer and channel management experience
Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multi layers of an organization.
Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.
Experience in the management of programs and offers.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Business Acumen, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.