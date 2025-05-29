Distributor Business Manager - West Africa

Entity:

Distributor Business Managers are the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance. They get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

In this role you will (be):

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and detailed review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results.

Conduct regular monthly review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Complete detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers applying the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

You will need to be successful in:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Min. 5 years of Distributor Business Manager/Sales manager experience in FMCG or Oil & Gas industry

Customer and channel management experience

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multi layers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the management of programs and offers.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.