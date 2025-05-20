Distributor Manager- B2C

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Distributor Manager is responsible for supporting the team to maximize profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for strategically important Key Accounts, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to create action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Accountable to manage distributors’ national account delivery for performance and ensure product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with bp’s guidelines.

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to direct and indirect sales efforts.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure distributor is compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Accountable to ensure Turfview accuracy is maintained and that accounts receivables with distributors is current and update to date.

Provide input into and propose plans for distributor and installer programs and new products, and communicate to marketing competitive threats and trends.

Execute detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers utilizing the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of TurfView.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Ensure that shop signs, consumable tools, trade loans, cash rebates and other kind of investments from company to customers are managed effectively and comply with Castrol Customer Investment Policy & Process.

Key Requirements:

At least 5 years of distributor, customer and channel management experience.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experienced in the management of programs and offers

Intermediate Microsoft Office skills: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and computer/ digital system literacy

Intermediate written & spoken English fluency



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.