District Operations Manager, South Africa

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Risk ownership and operational direction of the South African terminals and pipelines team, including both operated and non-operated joint ventures. Responsible for delivery of safe, reliable and compliant operations, strategic in country and improvement planning, and integration into the wider Terminals & Pipelines (T&P) teams. Board membership on Island View NOJV, Pretoria JV and Cape Town Joint Venture.

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.



Job Description

Core Operational Responsibilities for the Operated Joint Ventures

Building a team to deliver the bp’s strategy in the NOJV

Working closely with Finance & Legal, influence the JV to define a clearly documented, effective and efficient joint governance structure. Ensure the governance process is executed as defined.

Identify, evaluate and support new business opportunities within or connected to the JV (technical, operational, commercial and business development).

Ensure robust and consistent investment governance and assurance processes are applied to all investment proposals.

BP member on the JV Board, proactively identifying issues related to the Board including Board materials / decision support and committees’ coordination.

Responsible for delivering safe, compliant and reliable operations

Lead and support in the development and implementation of Terminal & Pipeline operational strategy

Lead interfaces across multiple support team. I.e. HSE-C Solution, C&P, I&E,

Drive Continuous Improvement in our process and culture

Build capabilities for T&P operations organization – succession planning

Address identified gaps in the business processes around control of work, procedures, operating competence and organisational design

Leads the operational support for the Island view non-operated JVs

Essential Experience

10+ years of operational experience in refining and / or terminal and / or offshore operations

Previous operational leadership position with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.

Skillful understanding of OMS, Operations excellence and BP’s safety systems (e.g. LSRs, SLPs etc).

Expertise in financial planning and cost management

Desirable Criteria

Extensive experience in leading teams, ideally across different geographies

Good listener with the ability to build strong psychological safety

Ability to engage optimally with multiple levels in the organization, from VP to the front line

Strong collaborator and ability to integrate across teams and regions

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.