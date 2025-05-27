District Operations Manager, South Africa

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Risk ownership and operational direction of the South African terminals and pipelines team, including both operated and non-operated joint ventures. Responsible for delivery of safe, reliable and compliant operations, strategic in country and improvement planning, and integration into the wider Terminals & Pipelines (T&P) teams. Board membership on Island View NOJV, Pretoria JV and Cape Town Joint Venture.
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
Job Description
Core Operational Responsibilities for the Operated Joint Ventures
Building a team to deliver the bp’s strategy in the NOJV
Essential Experience
10+ years of operational experience in refining and / or terminal and / or offshore operations
Previous operational leadership position with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.
Skillful understanding of OMS, Operations excellence and BP’s safety systems (e.g. LSRs, SLPs etc).
Expertise in financial planning and cost management
Desirable Criteria
Extensive experience in leading teams, ideally across different geographies
Good listener with the ability to build strong psychological safety
Ability to engage optimally with multiple levels in the organization, from VP to the front line
Strong collaborator and ability to integrate across teams and regions
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.