Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are looking for the Drilling Engineer for bp team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this position you will be supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled within the targeted time and budget, providing drilling engineering support during operations, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes & policies and external local regulations

We are building a talent pool to identify skilled professionals for potential Drilling Engineer opportunities at bp Azerbaijan.

By applying, you are expressing your interest in being considered for upcoming roles as they become available.

Applications are welcome through extended period of time, allowing us to assess candidates using our standard selection and assessment process when new opportunities open.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

What you will deliver

Accountable for rigorous well engineering and its integration into the drilling operations plans to support the safe, efficient delivery of reliable wells.

Display good safety leadership with behaviors reflecting BP’s values. Ensure compliance with BP Operating Management System, BP Practices, basis of designs and other relevant BP and regulatory requirements for well construction.

Timely delivery of assigned well engineering and design activities including contingencies, in conformance with BP’s Engineering Practices, guidance documents, and BP’s Operating Management System.

Ensure conformance to Equipment Integrity Assurance Guidelines, Procurement and Supply Chain Management processes for the timely delivery of Equipment, including long lead items.

Work with the multi-discipline team to develop and document well design options including key risks and mitigations.

Drive standardization and utilization of best practice in engineering to ensure continuous improvement in well design, execution and cost efficiencies.

Capture and utilize lessons learned, develop end of well reports and applicable success stories and non-conformance reports.

Prepare Drilling Program and Rig Work Instructions; ensure equipment readiness and support mobilization to the rig site; and provide operations support during well construction.

Manage and coordinate service providers input into well planning and operations activity.

Prepare well cost estimates and monitor daily costs while drilling.

Coordinate and lead Drill the Well on Paper sessions, support Rig Work Instructions meetings, and attend rig calls whenever executing a well.

Develop and demonstrate competence in using BP drilling engineering software.

Identify cost efficiency improvements and implement these improvements where possible

Coach, mentor and develop less experienced engineers

Support the DEM and Well Superintendent on leading the Team in the absence of the SDE (e.g. whenever the SDE goes on leave).

Manage the contractor relationship, work with PSCM and management, to safely implement Contractor Improvement Plans (including KPIs, cost driver controls, monitor spend, etc.) and drive continuous improvement.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Skills and experience:

Minimum of 5 years of domestic and/or international experience as a drilling engineer with both field and office-based positions.

Drilling Engineering experience in planning and executing offshore wells.

Proficient with tubular design theory and related software (i.e. StressCheck)

Proficient with Wellbore Positioning and Wellbore Trajectory design and related software (i.e. COMPASS).

Proficient with Drilling Fluids and Cement design. Able to interpret outputs from cement placement modeling software and to perform hydraulic simulations in DrillBench and WellPlan.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Skills:

