Drilling Engineer - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for the Drilling Engineer to join our bp-TSI team in Pune, India!

From our Pune office, you will be supporting BP’s world-wide regional teams in successfully planning and delivering wells. In this position, you will strive to drill wells within the targeted time and budget, provide drilling engineering support during operations, and conduct activities to ensure compliance with functional processes & policies and external/local regulations

What you will deliver:

Accountable for rigorous well engineering and its integration into the drilling operations plans to support the safe, efficient delivery of reliable wells.

Display good safety leadership with behaviours reflecting BP’s values. Ensure compliance with BP Operating Management System, BP Practices, basis of designs and other relevant BP and regulatory requirements for well construction.

Timely delivery of assigned well engineering and design activities including contingencies, in conformance with BP’s Engineering Practices, guidance documents, and BP’s Operating Management System.

Ensure conformance to Equipment Integrity Assurance Guidelines, Procurement and Supply Chain Management processes for the timely delivery of Equipment, including long lead items.

Work with the multi-discipline team to develop and document well design options including key risks and mitigations.

Drive standardization and utilization of best practice in engineering to ensure continuous improvement in well design, execution and cost efficiencies.

Capture and utilize lessons learned, develop end of well reports and applicable success stories and non-conformance reports.

Prepare Drilling Program and Rig Work Instructions; ensure equipment readiness and support mobilization to the rig site; and provide operations support during well construction.

Manage and coordinate service providers input into well planning and operations activity.

Prepare well cost estimates and monitor daily costs while drilling.

Coordinate and lead Drill the Well on Paper sessions, support Rig Work Instructions meetings, and attend rig calls whenever executing a well.

Develop and demonstrate competence in using BP drilling engineering software.

Identify cost efficiency improvements and implement these improvements where possible

Coach, mentor and develop less experienced engineers

Support the Drilling Engineering Manager and Well Superintendent on leading the Team in the absence of the Senior Drilling Engineer (e.g. whenever the SDE goes on leave).

Manage the contractor relationship, work with PSCM and management, to safely implement Contractor Improvement Plans (including KPIs, cost driver controls, monitor spend, etc.) and drive continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

University degree in Science / Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum of 6 years of domestic and/or international experience as a drilling engineer

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Drilling Engineering experience in planning and executing offshore wells.

Well Control Accreditation at a Supervisory level for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Proficient with tubular design theory and related software (i.e. StressCheck)

Proficient with Wellbore Positioning and Wellbore Trajectory design and related software (i.e. COMPASS).

Proficient with Drilling Fluids and Cement design. Able to interpret outputs from cement placement modeling software and to perform hydraulic simulations in DrillBench and WellPlan.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

