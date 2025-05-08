Job summary

This posting is for a Duty Holder / Electrical Engineer who will function as the bp pulse North America’s Site Electrical Leader and play a key part in the EV roll out and operations in the US! In this role, you will ensure compliance of the network and manage collaboration with utilities / engineering contractors. You will be at the forefront as the main point of contact for technical matters related to site utilities and network issues.

Key Responsibilities:

Electrical Duty Holder for entire BP Pulse LV and MV electrical distribution network in the US

Responsible for all areas of site electrical compliance and electrical site infrastructure up to US medium voltage (MV) levels (typically up to 35kV)

Ownership of Electrical Standards, Safety Rules and Operational Practices and Procedures

Promote a safety conscious working environment where all engineering personnel adopt safe working practices

Performance Management of the utilities and engineering contractors, conducting monthly oversight and management meetings to ensure all targets are met

Development and ownership of BP Pulse Power Resilience Risk Register, reducing power-related disruption

Lead RCAs solving complex electrical issues and establishing preventative measures

Maintain regular contact with the O&M Team to ensure maintenance issues are being dealt with effectively

Lead interactions or contribute to negotiations with utility and transmission operators as required

Technical expertise and support in assessing internal and external engineering work including but not limited to load calculations, arc flash/coordination studies (e.g. using ETAP and similar software), cable/conduit sizing, switchboard/switchgear configurations and overall EV charging site design reviews

Support the Senior Manager Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Ensure compliance of design with all electrical codes, standards, and regulations

Lead and support all collaborator teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/launch

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Align with Safety and Operational Risk (S&OR) rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Role Requirements:

Undergraduate Degree (preferably in Electrical Engineering)

Strong understanding of utility distribution systems and LV/MV connections and interconnections

Knowledge of relevant industry codes/regulations pertaining to utility/power distribution on LV/MV levels (OSHA, NEC, NFPA 70E etc.)

5+ years of experience in deployment of large-scale engineering projects

Proven track record in project delivery involving hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world (or similar)

Strong technical writing and verbal communication skills with the ability to address multiple team members and audiences

How much we pay (Base): $115,000-$165,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours[LC1] of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee[LC2] . You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



