Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The ER Advisory Manager provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers, focusing on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. This role includes leading and coaching a team of co-located Employee Relations Specialists and acting as a span-breaker for the ER Manager. The role requires a good understanding of the business and population supported, as well as foundational knowledge of country/regional specific employment laws. Key responsibilities include delivering reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance, providing business-facing consultation and advice, demonstrating standard processes, and acting as a point of escalation for complex queries. The role also involves coaching and guiding ER Specialists to enhance service quality and collaboration within the team.

What you will do:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business

Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on ER advice, ER case management including country-specific grievances, disciplinary, underperformance cases, complex ER case management, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures

Good understanding of the business and population they support

Develop basic understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies

Leverage standard processes and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams. Responsibility to find opportunities to improve the knowledge base - either for customers or internal use.

Act as a point of escalation for complex queries that were not resolved by the team or require further guidance and clarification

Coach and guide ER Specialists to enhance quality of service provision, foster productivity and collaboration within the team, provide timely feedback

What you will need:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

More than 5 years of relevant P&C experience

Skills:

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer-centric thinking

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Coaching

Customer-centric thinking

From cap framework:

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical:

Foundational knowledge of HR solutions and Employee Relations

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective collaboration, consider business needs and link value to business results.

Working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations

Behavioral:

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization.

Why join Us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and complicated environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity and are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Business process improvement, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Continuous improvement, Culture and behaviour change, Culture co-creation and engagement, Curiosity, Data Analysis, Deal leadership, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee and industrial relations, Employee and labour relations, Employee Experience, Influencing, Interpreting and applying tax law, Leading transformation, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development, Organizational Savvy {+ 6 more}



