EV Construction Team Lead

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of EV charging points worldwide. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

The Construction Team Leader is responsible for the team of EV Construction Managers who oversee and direct bp pulse Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) construction projects from conception to completion and handover to Operations and Maintenance.

This role applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in construction, DCFC installs or utility installs and performs a leading role in multi-discipline team planning and execution support of electric vehicle projects.

Ensure EV charger design and construction meets safety, compliance, and performance standards.

Identify and manage process safety and control risks in both design and operations.

Share lessons learned, best practices, and new tech insights across projects.

Deliver engineering input for EV infrastructure design and operations.

Prepare accurate time and cost estimates for project budgets and approvals.

Develop programs aligned with Technical File Notes and Completions Design Documents.

Benchmark performance and support continuous improvement efforts.

Collaborate closely with EV Construction and Project Managers.

5+ years of experience in industry with focus on construction, utility interconnection and contractor management duties

Significant project management experience

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Excel

Must be solution-oriented and thrives in a fast paced, dynamic environment

Experience in EV charging or network company a plus

Supervisory experience a plus

How much do we pay (Base)? ($160,000– $175,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Select. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Benefits - Select. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting US Benefits - Select!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at US Benefits - Select.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at US Benefits - Select.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



