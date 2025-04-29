Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

bp pulse is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, dedicated to driving the transition to a low-carbon future. Our mission is to make EV charging accessible, convenient, and sustainable for all. As part of bp, one of the world's largest energy companies, bp pulse combines expertise in renewable energy with a commitment to innovation and customer service. Our Real Estate division plays a crucial role in this mission by managing a diverse portfolio of properties across various locations.

The EV Real Estate Project Specialist will play a key role in building out bp pulse’s fast charging network across the US. The role will take lead in evaluating the feasibility of prospective electric vehicle fast charging locations, obtaining buy-in from both internal stakeholders and external site hosts, and streamlining workflows so portfolio partnerships can scale quickly. The ideal candidate will be proactive, driven, highly-organized, adaptable, able to think on their feet and hungry to advance the transition to clean energy and electrification.

This hybrid role can be done in either our Chicago - Loop or Mountain View, CA offices.

Key Accountabilities

Manage third party project feasibility service providers including scope and deliverables.

Engage external Real Estate land partners to develop new portfolio relationships, present and secure approval for site layouts

Develop preliminary EV charging site layouts

Ensure compliance with local zoning regulations, permitting requirements, and environmental standards for the development of EV charging sites

Work with internal bp functions in identifying risks and mitigations for sites, optimizing site plans and securing internal buy-in for new charging projects

Conduct site visits to determine suitability of prospective fast charging locations

Work with Network Strategy team on EV fast charging site selection for portfolio partners

Assist in standardizing feasibility workflows and documentation for new portfolio partners, helping to scale the process as bp pulse grows

Prepare regular reports and updates on real estate activities, site pipeline status, and key performance metrics to support decision-making and planning

Willingness to travel up to 25% of the time to support business needs, including site visits, customer meetings, and industry events.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or 4-5 years’ experience in related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proven experience in real estate development, construction feasibility, sales or project management—ideally within EV infrastructure, utilities, or retail development sectors

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and influence key stakeholders.

Self-motivated and results-oriented, with a strategic mindset and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment

Desirable Criteria

Working knowledge of layout tools like Bluebeam preferred

How much do we pay (Base)? (100,000.00 - 155,000.00) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is eligible for US Benefits – Select. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Select SPD. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Select US Benefits

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. Learn more about our generous benefits at Select US Benefits .

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Select US Benefits



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.