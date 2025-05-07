This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The Early Careers Development Lead is responsible for coordinating and delivering impactful, value-added learning offers, experiences, and engagement for bp’s early careers. This role involves coordinating and administering early careers learning development offers, onboarding, T&E, and event coordination. The Early Careers Development Lead supports onboarding and orientation of early careers cohorts and provides day-to-day on-programme support and query management.



What you will do:

Manage the coordination and scheduling of a range of early career development courses and events, involving day-to-day activity, tactical problem-solving, and stakeholder engagement.

Manage the coordination and scheduling of early careers onboarding activity globally.

Coordinate flagship events, experiences, and early careers engagement - Provide administration support and coordination for the operation of early careers committees.

Coordination for regional events and early careers engagement.

Provide targeted support to specific early careers programmes at periods of high activity.

Provide coordination of bp’s apprenticeship programmes.

Provide administration support for the early careers development team, ensuring key annual activity dates are scheduled and coordinated and controlled across the team.

Oversee key team documents and assets for the early careers development team.

Oversee early careers data and conduct data analysis and reporting, including in dashboards, in support of measurement of all early careers programmes and interventions.

Oversee preparation of key quarterly and annual operational performance reviews.

Maintain and manage the update of any early careers systems and tools.

Assist with questions and queries from and about the early careers community.

Provide coordination for early careers and line manager communications.



What you will need:

Higher education qualification University degree/s preferred

Relevant examination certifications or licenses and/or formal certifications desirable

Minimum of 5 years of experience.



Skills:

Growth mindset

Getting things done

Data analysis, visualization, interpretation

Communications

Stakeholder management and engagement

Collaboration

Prioritisation

Problem solving

Ability to work with ambiguity

Project Management and event coordination skills



Technical:

Data analysis: ability to manipulate and present data. Strong Microsoft Office skills.

Experience in implementation and delivery of learning programmes or initiatives advantageous.

Specific early careers experience advantageous.



Behavioral:

Team Management: experience and ability to manage direct report/s, setting activities, ensuring outputs and quality, providing guidance and oversight.

Project and event coordination, including working with vendors to arrange and schedule events.

Stakeholder management and engagement: ability to develop high-quality, trust-based relationships and work collaboratively, both in person and virtually.

Communication skills: excellent written and verbal communication skills.



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



