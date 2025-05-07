Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The Early Careers Development Senior Advisor is a key member of the Early Careers Development team responsible for putting in place programmes, structures, processes and experiences to develop exceptional apprentices, interns and graduates and unlock opportunities for our early careers talent



What you will do:

Design and deliver key experiences and interventions for early careers across the programme lifecycle, including pipeline programmes, onboarding, support networks, community building, flagship events and engagement.

Design and deliver learning and experiences to build common leadership and commercial skills for all early careers.

Project management for offers across the early careers lifecycle.

Project management of communication assets, communication requirements and communication cycles.

Project management of early careers development data and reporting and insights and analytics.

Manage cross bp integration, relationships and interfaces required to effectively deliver early careers programmes.

Ensure experiences and interventions align and contribute to strategic goals for early careers development.



What you will need:

Understanding of early careers programmes: knowledge of goals associated with an early careers programme, understanding of the cross bp approach to early careers experience, learning and development and the cross-team integration required for delivery.

Programme Design: define and create meaningful early careers pathways and journeys that promote excellence, build the talent bp needs for the future, and allows early careers to shape an impactful career.

Programme Management: able to implement early careers pathways and journeys, execute projects and plans with operational excellence.

Stakeholder management and relationship building: establish and maintain strong partnerships with key relevant stakeholders, and act as a trusted advisor to related PC&C teams, the business, line managers and early careers.

Minimum of 5 years experience.



Skills:

Growth mindset

‘Getting things done’

Managing change

Programme management

Continuous learning

Continuous improvement

Analytical thinking

Creativity and innovation

Data analysis, visualization, interpretation

Supplier relationship management

Communications and influencing

Stakeholder management

Agility core practices

Problem solving

Teamwork

Resilience

Customer centric thinking



Technical:

Data literate: harness data to inform interventions, accurately track and report and establish improved data flows where necessary.



Behavioral:

Continuous learning: Ability to quickly learn and/or deepen understanding of early careers programmes and place customer at centre of journey.

Continuous improvement: Ability to evaluate interventions and impact and shape and update solutions to respond to changing needs, outcomes, strategy.

Team Work: Ability to work within and across teams and constructively contribute to the collective responsibility associated with early careers programmes.

Resilience: Ability to respond to and successfully adapt to challenges, demands or unexpected requests associated with early careers learning and development.



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



