Early Careers Recruitment Consultant - India

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Early Careers Recruitment Consultant, will support design and activate delivery of strategies to attract, engage, pipeline, recruit, and onboard high calibre talent for early career programs (internships, apprenticeships, and graduate roles) India across Business, Technology, Science & Engineering fields.

This role will focus on leading a team of recruiters/coordinators responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of early careers hiring processes for the region, working with the Early Careers Manager - ASPAC, their regional early careers counterparts and the early careers development team to ensure a joined-up approach to early careers hiring within their region.

The consultant will work closely with internal customers, and external partners (e.g., universities, diversity partners) to deliver against recruitment objectives aligned with bp’s strategic goals and support their direct reports to deliver the same.

They will operate as an expert leader and coach the business and their team, and play a fundamental role in ensuring that business priorities including critical capabilities, future skills and DE&I are driven throughout early careers engagement and hiring - leading and inspiring their team to engage, attract and recruit the best diverse talent into bp.

What you will do:

Strategy Development: Create and implement tailored recruitment strategies aligned to the early careers operating model to attract, engage, pipeline and recruit early career talent, ensuring alignment with bp’s growth objectives and workforce planning requirements across the region.

Data and analytical thinking: Evaluates and improves recruitment performance through effective use and analysis of metrics on an annual basis, delivering an overarching strategic end of campaign review for their markets, understanding the marketplace, trends, candidate behavior and selection outcomes, with a focus on lessons learned, continuous improvement and finds opportunities for future campaigns.

Team Leadership: Leads, engages and develops a team of experienced early careers experts and coordinators to effectively and efficiently deliver early careers demand for specified business areas and teams across relevant markets. aligning to standard methodologies in early career recruitment and driving high performance across the team, in line with operational metrics and ambitions.

Recruitment Process Management: Accountable for the delivery of a robust full-cycle recruitment process that delivers qualified, diverse candidates, coordinating the team's activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements in the region and within market windows. Ensures alignment to global early careers recruitment operations and global operating model. Builds strong relationships across the team and with peers, including across the Future Talent and wider P&C organisation in support of effective and efficient operations.

Technology Utilization: Leverage recruitment technologies to optimize processes and support data-driven decision-making, ensuring team’s effective utilization of Future Talent software and digital solutions to drive efficiencies in processes.

Diversity & Inclusion: Implement and carry out the early careers Early Engagement op model in their market to support skills and diversity talent pipelines at a subject area level and in line with future demand needs.

University & External Partner Engagement: Delivers attraction and engagement agenda in their market fields. Advanced understanding of university landscape/course content - identifying, engaging and partnering with universities and third parties that deliver on bp future skills and diversity

Strategic: Supports with design and ensures the execution of early engagement programmes within their team to engage, keep warm and convert to hire an engagement pipeline of talent to the organisation, with a lens on diversity and future skills.

Market Research & Benchmarking: Keep up to date with the latest trends in early career recruitment, particularly within the different priority subject areas and across industry sectors, to maintain a competitive edge in talent acquisition.

Metrics & Reporting: Review and report on key recruitment metrics, including volumes and application flows, candidate diversity, and conversion rates from early engagement programmes / internships, using insights to continually improve recruitment effectiveness and efficiencies. Uses operational and real-time reporting insights to advise operational excellence alignment across their team.

Stakeholder Engagement: Engages continually with key business and local P&C leadership to ensure that the Future Talent service is relevant and delivering value against business priorities.

Collaboration: Partners with Early Careers Development team colleagues and supports delivery of onboarding ensuring seamless handover of candidate responsibility.

Others: Strengthen bp’s brand positioning within the early careers hiring landscape. Find opportunities to partner with business and/or academia for strategic interventions.

What you will need:

Higher education qualification (e.g., A level, high school diploma) or equivalent

15+ years of early careers recruitment experience with deep knowledge and understanding of the India Early Careers market across graduate, intern, apprenticeship recruitment, and early engagement pipelining

Solid experience of planning, developing and delivering end-to-end high volume early careers campaigns across multiple channels in India, using effective solutions build early engagement talent pipelines

Leadership Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of experience managing teams, including mentoring, coaching, development and performance management of direct reports.

Regional Experience: Prior experience working across the region is essential, with an understanding of local employment markets and education systems.

Skills:

Relationship/Customer Management: Strong stakeholder management skills, with proven ability to influence and collaborate with internal and external partners. Ability to manage, engage and educate at all levels on early careers recruitment strategies and standard methodologies.

Project Management: Ability to run multiple high volume recruitment campaigns simultaneously, while ensuring timely delivery of high calibre and diverse hires.

Experience recognizing opportunities for efficiency and process improvements.

Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to communicate ideas and strategies to senior leadership.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.