Early Careers Recruitment Operations and Experience Advisor

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The Early Careers Recruitment Operations & Experience Advisor will support the Global Operations & Experience Manager to deliver global alignment to our recruiting model and process, increase team effectiveness and efficiencies and provide recruiting metrics/compliance monitoring.



What you will do:



Operational Excellence: Supports the success of the Early Careers Global operating model and aligning to standard methodology, as well as an excellent collaborator and candidate experience. Enables the effective utilization of TA&M software and digital solutions to drive efficiency in the process. Seeks opportunities for continuous improvement and delivers change requests in line with Operations & Experience Manager priorities. Provides support via the EC operational network.

Recruitment Process Management: Reviews alignment of the operating model, monitoring efficiency and compliance, hiring decisions, feedback and auditing, ensuring an exceptional candidate experience can be realised across the recruiting hubs.

Solutions Support: Trouble shooting real time tech/process issues and works with the Operations & Experience Manager and internal teams to investigate root cause and provide solutions at pace.

Data Management / Metrics & Reporting: Monitors and reports on key recruitment metrics, including volumes and application flows, candidate diversity, and conversion rates from early engagement programmes / internships. Uses operational and real-time reporting insights to inform Manager on operational excellence alignment, and compliance across the team.

Global Systems / Platform Management: Ensures Early Careers Recruitment systems, external platforms, processes are reviewed regularly for maintained access, up to date content and still meet global requirements. Handle Early Careers Recruitment super-user groups and training requirements across the team.

Global Projects: Supports with annual enhancement projects and priorities, inline and ahead of global early careers recruiting cycle e.g. improvements to candidate or recruiter experience, updates to assessment providers and integrations, training and guidance documentation

Vendor Management: Handles external recruitment providers/vendors technical issues and access requirements.



What you will need:



Higher education qualification, Graduation or equivalent

5-8 years of early career recruitment / recruitment operations experience, ideally with a focus on early careers, graduate, apprenticeship recruitment, and early engagement pipelining

Proven experience of delivering recruiting process/technology/reporting operations and solutions across high volume early careers lifecycle



Relationship/Partner Management: Ability to influence, consult and collaborate with internal and external partners and across peer groups. Ability to manage, engage and educate at all levels on early careers recruitment strategies and best methodologies.

Project Management: Ability to manage high volume recruitment operations activities/challenges simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery of high calibre and diverse hires in line with the annual early careers recruitment cycle.

Resilience: Capability to work at pace in a high-volume environment, with the ability to manage competing priorities and a diverse recruitment operations activity portfolio

Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to present ideas and strategies to senior leadership.



Technical Proficiency: Strong understanding of early careers operations, recruiting campaigns the best methodologies, assessment processes, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and other HR technologies.

Data-Driven Decision Making/Analytical Thinking: Experience using recruitment metrics and predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve process / recruitment effectiveness / decision making



Cultural Sensitivity: Ability to work effectively in a multicultural environment and understand the nuances of recruiting across different countries in the region.



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



