Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 1)

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M1) is a role that sits within the Olympic Pipeline Team. This position provides electrical & mechanical maintenance work as well as field operations for BP US Pipelines & Logistics. The E&M role is a multi- craft position focused primarily on electrical & mechanical duties. In this role, you will play a critical part in supporting the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of Olympic Pipeline.

The successful bidder must be willing to live close enough to the assigned facility near Renton, WA to reasonably respond to callouts.

Key Accountabilities: Perform scheduled and corrective maintenance on refined product pipeline systems, including pumps, motors, valves, electrical panels, switchgear, instrumentation, and control systems.

Diagnose and repair complex electrical and mechanical faults, ensuring minimal disruption to pipeline and terminal operations.

Lead and support equipment commissioning, upgrades, and small projects across the greater Seattle Area associated pipeline assets.

Support and enforce compliance with bp’s Control of Work (CoW), Lockout/Tagout (LOTO), and safety management systems.

Provide technical mentorship and training to junior technicians and contractors working on site.

Ensure alignment to local, state, and federal regulations including DOT, OSHA, and EPA standards.

Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day- to-day goals and tasks.

Effectively manage time and resources and ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Exhibit strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Take initiative to continually develop skills and knowledge which includes additional education and/or training.

Solve problems, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions.

Work effectively on diverse teams.

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally.

Exhibit a high level of initiative and have the ability to work independently and without supervision.

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Work nights, weekends, holidays and overtime as necessary and is subject to call-outs including response to emergency situations. Requirements: Minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent.

Preferred 5+ years of mechanical or electrical experience or a 2 year technical degree in electrical, electronic instrumentation or equivalent.

Must be willing to travel to other locations within the district’s geographical area of responsibility, depending on workload and business needs. An onsite interview and training will be required. Two separate 2 week periods of onboarding training out of state. Travel & Hotel Accommodations will be expensed for training upon pre-employment clearance & hire. Additional Competencies & Experience In accordance with BP’s multiskilling training approach, the below competencies include areas where an employee will receive additional training and workflows they may support on a secondary basis. Prior experience is helpful and preferred, but not strictly required. Proficiency in troubleshooting and maintaining rotating equipment, electrical distribution systems, control circuits, and PLC-based systems.

Maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment as assigned.

Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections.

Use MAXIMO, CBT, MS Office and other applications.

Damage prevention.

Maintain electrical switchgear.

Maintain and repair pumps and motors including PD, centrifugal and gear pumping equipment.

Verify instrumentation loop circuits.

Troubleshoot and repair manual and automatic tank gauging.

Maintain and repair electronic-control valves, electrical valve actuators and mechanical valves.

Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment types associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipelines.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications.

Participate in all emergency response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as required.

Safe and proper procedures, including lock out tag out procedures, to preform normal maintenance for running scrapers in a petroleum system; experience with PLC’s, including programming, installation, maintenance, and repair.

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer.

Strong experience in Electrical and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) programming or pump and motor repair.

Computer skills (including MS Office Suites)

Valid Driver’s License is required.

Driving safety is mandatory at all times and a condition of employment in accordance with BP Pipelines Vehicle Safety Policy.

Must be committed to learning new skills and complete the E&M training curriculum required for the assigned job classification level within the outlined timeframe.

Ability to obtain a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) Card if required by local operations. Why Join Us bp is reimagining energy for people and the planet. By joining our Renton-based team, you’ll contribute directly to the delivery of safe, efficient refined products across the region — supporting our mission to deliver energy securely and sustainably. We offer competitive pay, industry-leading benefits, ongoing development, and the opportunity to shape the energy future in the Pacific Northwest. Job Accountability: Overtime As a condition of employment, all employees must be available to work overtime as needed. This includes working evenings, weekends, holidays, and responding to callouts, including emergency situations. The ability to work overtime is essential to ensure safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operations, as well as the timely completion of projects.

How much do we pay? New hires for the E&M 1 position start at an hourly rate of $42.37, the entry level rate for the E&M classification. The hourly rate incrementally increases to the E&M 1 rate $55.85 as the employee progresses through and optimally completes the E&M Skills Training curriculum (approximately 36-48 months from employment start date). Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for Core U.S. Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.