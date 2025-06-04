Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 2) - Damage Prevention - Castle Rock

Entity:Production & Operations
The Electrical & Mechanical Specialist (E&M 2) position provides maintenance work and field operations for BP US Terminal and Pipelines (T&P). This role is a multi-craft position focused on performing Operations and Damage Prevention duties. The selected candidate will play a key role protecting our pipeline system from 3rd party damage. This position will be located at our Castle Rock Station in Castle Rock, Washington and will be responsible for our pipeline assets in Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties and other product assets as needed.
To be considered for employment, candidates must live within a reasonable commuting distance (50 miles) to Castle Rock Station and their regularly assigned geographical area.
In accordance with BP’s multiskilling training approach, the below competencies include areas where an employee will receive additional training and workflows they may support on a secondary basis. Prior experience is helpful and preferred, but not strictly required.
bp is reimagining energy for people and the planet. By joining our Renton-based team, you’ll contribute directly to the delivery of safe, efficient refined products across the region — supporting our mission to deliver energy securely and sustainably. We offer competitive pay, industry-leading benefits, ongoing development, and the opportunity to shape the energy future in the Pacific Northwest.
As a condition of employment, all employees must be available to work overtime as needed. This includes working evenings, weekends, holidays, and responding to callouts, including emergency situations. The ability to work overtime is essential to ensure safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operations, as well as the timely completion of projects.
How much do we pay? New hires for the E&M 2 position start at an hourly rate of $42.37, the entry level rate for the E&M classification. The hourly rate incrementally increases to the E&M 1 rate $53.99 as the employee progresses through and optimally completes the E&M Skills Training curriculum (approximately 36-48 months from employment start date). Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position is eligible for Core U.S. Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
