People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Employee Advisory Manager

The Employee Advisory Manager is responsible for leading the Employee Advisory team, driving its performance, and seeking continuous improvement opportunities. This role involves managing relationships across People & Culture, overseeing knowledge management, and supporting global and local system and process implementations. The role holder ensures the team resolves employee queries effectively and delivers the best employee experience.

In this role You will:

Full team management responsibilities, including resource planning and implementation for supporting the annual P&C cycle and agenda.

Manage on-the-ground delivery, respond to service demands, and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service delivery as per performance targets.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies, and embed a continuous improvement culture.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures, raising risks/issues as needed.

Ensure queries on policy/procedures are answered accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Manage escalations in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA).

Lead, plan, and organize individual projects impacting Employee Advisory for India and the UK.

Contribute to Operations & Advisory business continuity activities.

Represent the regions to internal and external partners.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within Operations and Advisory and the business.

Support the O&A Leadership Team with annual planning.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

10+ years of coaching and/or leading others and relevant shared service experience.

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework.

Strong stakeholder management skills

Proven people leadership skills in managing team leads and analyst level.

Effective project management and communication skills

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications

Proficiency in using CRM tool

Proficiency in using Service enabling technologies

Excellence communication (verbal & written)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.