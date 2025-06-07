Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role synopsis
The Employee Experience Senior Lead leads bp's internal employee experience programmes, current programmes include (but are not limited to) employee focus groups, monthly spotlight surveying as well as lifecycle listening (e.g. new hire and leaver surveys).
The lead works closely with business partners across bp including Communications, Talent, Engagement (DE&I, Wellbeing), Transformation organisations and more.
Role purpose
The role sets the strategic direction for programmes aligned to internal listening and external standard process working with the Employee Insights Lead to deliver the global strategy for the Voice of the Employee!
Key accountabilities:
Leading and developing a small to support execution of continuous lifecycle listening, and bp’s annual survey.
Supporting delivery a variety of research programmes, often with tight deadlines and high strategic value for bp.
Collaborate listening and advanced analytics team to integrate analyses into insights to better support storytelling and help lead change and engagement.
Work in collaboration with PC&C CoEs (Comms, Talent, Engagement, etc.) to ensure that insights are coordinated into action planning of initiatives, internal campaign themes and messages.
Support management of our survey / dashboard platform (Qualtrics) and our internal digital partners to deliver a better coordinated product across data and technology.
Formal education requirements
Knowledge of research design and analytics (particularly in psychology, behavioural economics or occupational psychology), ideally to degree level or experience
Skills
Stakeholder management
Communication
Analytical thinking
Teamwork
Resilience
Interpersonal knowledge
Customer-centric thinking
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Consistent record of delivering programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.
Excellent stakeholder management skills including collaborating and addressing senior partners.
Ability to deal with conflict and prioritise work.
Global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.
Ability to summarise & present information in a way that provides clarity and interest.
Technical
Experience of Qualtrics (or similar)
MS Office 365 (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)
Mural or similar collaboration tools
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.