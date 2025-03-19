Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Employee Relation Advisory Manager

Employee Relation Advisory Manager

Employee Relation Advisory Manager

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092713
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

Role Synopsis 

The ER Advisory Manager provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers, focusing on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. This role includes leading and coaching a team of co-located Employee Relations Specialists and acting as a span-breaker for the ER Manager. The role requires a good understanding of the business and population supported, as well as foundational knowledge of country/regional specific employment laws.

Key responsibilities include delivering reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance, providing business-facing consultation and advice, demonstrating standard processes, and acting as a point of escalation for complex queries. The role also involves coaching and guiding ER Specialists to enhance service quality and collaboration within the team. 

Role Purpose 

Provides P&C support to Line Managers focused on ER advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. 

Role Accountabilities 

  • Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business 

  • Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on ER advice, ER case management including country-specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, complex ER case management, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures 

  • Good understanding of the business and population they support 

  • Develop basic understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies 

  • Leverage standard methodologies and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams. Responsibility to find opportunities to improve the knowledge base - either for customers or internal use. 

  • Act as a point of escalation for complex queries that were not resolved by the team or require further guidance and clarification 

  • Coach and guide ER Specialists to enhance quality of service provision, foster efficiency and teamwork within the team, provide timely feedback 

Required Qualifications 

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field 

Essential Experience and Job Requirements 

  • More than  8 years of relevant P&C experience 

  • Foundational knowledge of HR solutions and Employee Relations 

  • Proficient in using CRM systems 

  • Proficient in using MS Office 

  • Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools 

  • Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a mentor to others in most of the areas 

  • Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work 

  • Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.

  • Solid understanding of relevant labor legislation and regulations 

  •  Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation and 

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

 

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.


 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

