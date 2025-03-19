Employee Relation Advisory Manager

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
Role Synopsis
The ER Advisory Manager provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers, focusing on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. This role includes leading and coaching a team of co-located Employee Relations Specialists and acting as a span-breaker for the ER Manager. The role requires a good understanding of the business and population supported, as well as foundational knowledge of country/regional specific employment laws.
Key responsibilities include delivering reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance, providing business-facing consultation and advice, demonstrating standard processes, and acting as a point of escalation for complex queries. The role also involves coaching and guiding ER Specialists to enhance service quality and collaboration within the team.
Role Purpose
Provides P&C support to Line Managers focused on ER advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures.
Role Accountabilities
Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business
Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on ER advice, ER case management including country-specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, complex ER case management, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures
Good understanding of the business and population they support
Develop basic understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies
Leverage standard methodologies and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams. Responsibility to find opportunities to improve the knowledge base - either for customers or internal use.
Act as a point of escalation for complex queries that were not resolved by the team or require further guidance and clarification
Coach and guide ER Specialists to enhance quality of service provision, foster efficiency and teamwork within the team, provide timely feedback
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
More than 8 years of relevant P&C experience
Foundational knowledge of HR solutions and Employee Relations
Proficient in using CRM systems
Proficient in using MS Office
Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools
Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a mentor to others in most of the areas
Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work
Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.
Solid understanding of relevant labor legislation and regulations
Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation and
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.