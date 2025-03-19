Employee Relation Advisory Manager

The ER Advisory Manager provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers, focusing on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. This role includes leading and coaching a team of co-located Employee Relations Specialists and acting as a span-breaker for the ER Manager. The role requires a good understanding of the business and population supported, as well as foundational knowledge of country/regional specific employment laws.

Key responsibilities include delivering reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance, providing business-facing consultation and advice, demonstrating standard processes, and acting as a point of escalation for complex queries. The role also involves coaching and guiding ER Specialists to enhance service quality and collaboration within the team.