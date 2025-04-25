Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.

People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Synopsis:

The Employee Relations Advisor provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Complex ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Role Purpose:

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering P&C services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

This role provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Complex ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Role Accountabilities:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business

Provide business facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management including country specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, complex ER case management, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Good understanding of the business and population they support

Develop basic understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies.

Leverage standard processes and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Act as first point of contact for Line Managers on employee relations queries

Advise line managers on ER specific policies and processes

Provide coaching and challenge to Line Managers around P&C ER practices e.g. Disciplinary & Grievance, Absence, Performance Improvement Plans, etc

Handle the majority of ER queries that cannot be solved at tier 0 referring managers back to tier 0 where appropriate and be a gatekeeper for tier 2 and People Relations (tier 3) services

Ensure correct process and channels are followed for P&C queries, promoting and coaching managers to effectively perform ER processes and manage complex cases.

Ensure a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce, acting as the point of contact for employees until point of closure or critical issue

Adhere to agreed service requirements and SLAs

Identify and raise opportunities for operational efficiencies and continuous improvement of service as well as the knowledge base

Proactively update understanding/knowledge of policies, standards and processes

Work with country People Relations advisors to triage and raise ER cases based on complexity and risk

Essential Education & Experience:

Formal education: Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Minimum 3 -5 years of relevant P&C experience

Foundational knowledge of P&C solutions and Employee Relations

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

Proficient in English

Skills:

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Analytical thinking

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical:

Breadth and depth across the P&C technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Experienced in Employee Relations and casework

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.

Working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations

Behavioral:

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

BEWARE – RECRUITMENT FRAUD:



It has come to our attention that there are a number of fraudulent emails from people pretending to work for bp. Please be advised that we do not require any forms of payment or course by applicants to be considered for open positions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Business process improvement, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Continuous improvement, Culture and behaviour change, Culture co-creation and engagement, Curiosity, Data Analysis, Deal leadership, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee and industrial relations, Employee and labour relations, Employee Experience, Influencing, Interpreting and applying tax law, Leading transformation, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development, Organizational Savvy {+ 6 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.