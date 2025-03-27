Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an



Employee Relations Advisory Manager

The ER Advisory Manager provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers, focusing on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. This role includes leading and coaching a team of co-located Employee Relations Specialists and acting as a span-breaker for the ER Manager. The role requires a good understanding of the business and population supported, as well as foundational knowledge of country/regional specific employment laws. Key responsibilities include delivering reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations mentorship, providing business-facing consultation and advice, demonstrating best practices, and acting as a point of escalation for complex queries. The role also involves mentoring and guiding ER Specialists to improve service quality and collaboration within the team.

In this role You will:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure Employee Relations guidance and process in support

Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on ER advice, ER case management including country-specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, sophisticated ER case management, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures

Have a good knowledge of the business they support

Develop basic understanding of country specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies

Leverage best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Seek opportunities to improve the knowledge base - either for partners or internal use

Act as a point of escalation for complex queries that were not resolved by the team or require further guidance and clarification

Coach and guide specialists to enhance quality of service provision, foster productivity and collaboration, provide timely feedback

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience in HR Business partnering

Proficiency in English AND German, Spanish or Dutch language

Foundational knowledge of HR solutions and Employee Relations

People management experience, leading a small- or mid-sized team

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation

Proficient in using CRM systems, MS Office and Reporting & Analytics tools

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.

Proven understanding of relevant labor legislation and regulations is an advantage

Excellent communication, problem solving and prioritization skills

Mentoring and leadership competencies

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.