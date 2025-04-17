Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.
Role Synopsis:
The Employee Relations Advisory Manager provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers, focusing on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. This role includes leading and coaching a team of co-located Employee Relations Specialists.
The role requires a good understanding of the business and population supported, as well as foundational knowledge of country/regional specific employment laws. Key responsibilities include delivering reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance, providing business-facing consultation and advice, using standard processes, and acting as a point of escalation for complex queries. The role also involves coaching and guiding ER Specialists to enhance service quality and collaboration within the team.
Role Purpose:
Provides P&C support to Line Managers focused on ER advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures.
Role Reporting Relationships:
Role Accountabilities:
Skills:
Cap Framework:
Essential Education & Experience Requirements:
Technical:
Behavioral:
Why Join Us:
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
