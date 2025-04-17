Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.

Role Synopsis:

The Employee Relations Advisory Manager provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers, focusing on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures. This role includes leading and coaching a team of co-located Employee Relations Specialists.

The role requires a good understanding of the business and population supported, as well as foundational knowledge of country/regional specific employment laws. Key responsibilities include delivering reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance, providing business-facing consultation and advice, using standard processes, and acting as a point of escalation for complex queries. The role also involves coaching and guiding ER Specialists to enhance service quality and collaboration within the team.

Role Purpose:

Provides P&C support to Line Managers focused on ER advice, ER case management, complex ER policy guidance, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Role Reporting Relationships:

3-7 direct reports, indirect reports tbc

Role Accountabilities:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business.

Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on ER advice, ER case management including country-specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, complex ER case management, support for investigations, and broader reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Good understanding of the business and population they support.

Develop sound understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies.

Leverage standard processes and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams. Responsibility to find opportunities to improve the knowledge base - either for customers or internal use.

Act as a point of escalation for complex queries that were not resolved by the team or require further guidance and clarification.

Coach and guide ER Specialists to enhance quality of service provision, foster productivity and collaboration within the team, provide timely feedback.

Skills:

Cap Framework:

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial acumen

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Essential Education & Experience Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

More than 5 years of relevant P&C experience

Experience leading and coaching a team of HR specialists

Proficient in English and Spanish

Availability to work US Central Time business hours.

Technical:

Foundational knowledge of HR solutions and Employee Relations

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Experienced in Employee Relations and casework

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.

Working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations

Behavioral:

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

