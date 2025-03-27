Entity:People, Culture & Communications
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Employee Relations Senior Advisor
The Employee Relations Advisor/ Senior Advisor provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Sophisticated ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Business process improvement, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Continuous improvement, Culture and behaviour change, Culture co-creation and engagement, Curiosity, Data Analysis, Deal leadership, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee and industrial relations, Employee and labour relations, Employee Experience, Influencing, Interpreting and applying tax law, Leading transformation, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development, Organizational Savvy
