Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an



Employee Relations Senior Advisor

The Employee Relations Advisor/ Senior Advisor provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Sophisticated ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

In this role You will:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business

Provide business-facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on ER advice, ER case handling including country-specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, sophisticated case management, investigation support, and broader reactive ER processes

Have a good understanding of the business and population they support

Develop basic understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies

Leverage best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Act as first point of contact for Line Managers' queries

Advise line managers on group generic and entity specific policies and processes

Provide mentorship and challenge to Line Managers around P&C ER practices e.g. Disciplinary & Grievance, Absence, Performance Improvement Plans, etc

Ensure accurate process and channels are followed for P&C queries, promoting and coaching managers to effectively perform ER processes and manage sophisticated cases

Ensure a positive experience by prioritising and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce, acting as the point of contact for employees until point of closure

Work with country People Relations advisors to triage and call out ER cases based on complexity and risk

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in HR Business partnering or other HR advisory function

Proficiency in English AND German, Spanish, Dutch

Polish language knowledge is nice to have

Track record of Employee Relations and case-work experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation

Proficient in using CRM systems, MS Office and Reporting & Analytics tools

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a mentor to others in most of the areas

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, experience of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.

Excellent communication, problem solving and prioritization skills

Solid understanding of relevant labor legislation and regulations is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

