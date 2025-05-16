Energy Engineer - (Refinery) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

Provision of deep process engineering expertise and judgment in service of energy efficiency. Ensure pragmatic solutions are recommended for energy efficiency improvement, maintenance, and engineering standardization.

What you will deliver

Perform energy usage analysis of each process unit at the refinery utilizing the process unit model (HYSYS or Petrosim) as well as available process data

Identify areas of energy inefficiency through use monitoring tools such as PI Vision, PI Datalink or Palantir Foundry and create reports for each process unit.

Assist in developing energy efficiency monitoring tools utilising software such as PI Vision, PI Datalink, or Palantir Foundry and HTRI to help site monitor energy performance

Provide recommendations for both operational improvements as well as physical improvements that can be made in the unit to reduce energy use

Develop FEL scope for the highest priority items found in study and work with site Energy Engineer to determine best options to put forward for site capital spend consideration as well as site long term asset strategy development

Interface with the site Energy Engineer on regular basis.

Ideal candidate likely has background in modelling heat exchangers (use of HTRI and Pinch Analysis), separation, and catalysis, and preferred to have some design background and understanding of fired heater operation, monitoring and optimization.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry.

Total years of experience:

5-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Extensive technical understanding of process engineering, understanding of process modelling tools

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for process engineering

Passion for delivering energy efficiency improvements on operating sites

Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Process Engineering

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with other engineers on technical matters

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Oil and gas processing flow scheme (Oil, gas and water processing, utility systems air, nitrogen, heating and cooling, flare and relief)

Process equipment unit operations including knowledge of Fired heaters

Process modelling and simulation use along with interest & capability in data analytics and science

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Demonstrated leadership in cross-functional engineering improvements.

Committed to project excellence and continuous improvement.

Pragmatic decision-maker, dedicated to delivering engineering value.

Self-motivated, delivery-focused, and adaptable

You will work with

Energy Engineer

Process Engineering Superintendent

Wider bpSolutions energy team

Shift

Working hours US shift to support Business Partners (4:30 pm- 1:30 AM IST)

% travel requirements

10%

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

