Engine Oils Product Development & Claims Manager, India & ASPAC

Technology



Research & Technology Group



Strong digital skills such as data modelling, analysis and/or processing would be advantageous in support of the digital activities across the team. Role Synopsis ​!

This role for India and Asia Pacific leads technologists to deliver outstanding product and claims development to support the Castrol India and ASPAC business strategies.

The role will be accountable for working with business customers to deliver the product and claims development for engine oil products across cars, motorcycles (MCO) and commercial vehicles (CVO). Projects will include new formulation developments, new performance demonstrations/claims developments, changes in raw material as well as product portfolio cost reduction and rationalisation.

The role is primarily focussed on the Motorocycles (MCO) market space, and thus they will collaborate performance units (PU’s) MCO marketing, to influence & shape future MCO product range specifications, claims and benefits.

This role will build a new technology team based will work to develop technical capabilities for delivering technology pipeline for the regions

They will establish strong technical relationships to enable local engine oil formulations.

Build and mentor technology team to deliver and claims delivery pipeline for Castrol business; build technology capability across the India technology centre.

Work collaboratively with PU’s and technology deployment, and global marketing to influence the portfolio of projects for the future (1-5 years) and craft the futuret range

Lead the delivery of prioritized technology projects within the context of a changing external environment.

Drive excellence in delivering product development projects combining data based decision making with creative solutions to technical problems​. Being able to work in matrixed teams using AGILE methodologies and/or stage gate project management to deliver projects through cross functional teams across technology, local performance units, marketing, supply chain, and legal.

Lead development of data to substantiate all technically-led claims and innovative and compelling marketing performance claims. Enable local activations and campaigns with technical input and claim substantiation.

Ensure technically led claims meet applicable advertising standards and any local legislation.

Seek new avenues of innovation for differentiation and distinctiveness in the Castrol portfolio by building positive relationships with the global and local marketing teams and staying on top of key technical and customer insights.

Craft and integrate the digital ecosystem across, embedding global digital and data modelling standard process.

Balance the desire for differentiated engine oils products vs. cost of goods and formulation proliferation.

Be able to influence in a a diverse cross functional stakeholder group in complex and ambiguous situations​.

Underpin technology delivery for global motorcyles growth through product, claims and formulation requirements, with key focus markets being India, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Build and leverage relationships in additive and base oil suppliers working closely with the procurement teams.

Represent BP’s engine oil product technology original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Handle safety and operational risks according to BP’s processes and performance metrics​

Ensure due diligence conducted in terms of Freedom to Operate for new technologies.

Effectively lead, develop and mentor team members using all including compliance with BP’s code of conduct.

Leads a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place plan and deliver excellence.In line with continuous conversations, have regular transparent and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensure all projects meet lubricants technology quality and compliance standards.

Ensure budget is handled as per BP tools and processes. Role is responsible for resource planning including both people and outside test charge budget.

Role directly supports the engine oils business, and global Motorcyles business.

PhD or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical field.

Mininum of 15 years experience in engine oils product development, working with industry.

Deep technical expertise in engine oil development and testing with a track record of the successful delivery of new products ​

Evidence of building and maintaining external technical relationships in the industry for future OEM/spec insights.​

Fully conversant with Industry Guidelines and Codes of Practice, BP and ISO procedures.​

Experience and demonstration of leading, motivating and developing high performing teams.​

Strong project management experience in an international arena, with outstanding track record on delivery.​

This is a highly matrixed role, so it is important that the individual is excellent at networking cross functionally and cross hierarchy. They must be able to handle the tension and ambiguity between the different stakeholders, both centrally and at a PU level or equivalent experience.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to lead meetings in English.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis (Inactive), Chemical kinetic modelling, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Group Problem Solving, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes, Thermophysical modelling, Thought Leadership



