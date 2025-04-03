Entity:Technology
The role of Enterprise Network Engineer is of running Operations infrastructure and designs in IT Operations. Involve in planning, directing, designing, coordinating, and coordinating network systems and subsystems; resolving network operational issues; maintaining computer, network hardware and software; and providing information, direction and/or recommendations to L2/BAU teams.
The role is responsible to solve support of networks either on e-mails or calls. They'll need to diagnose and offer repair instructions remotely, as well as in person. The role would require supervising network access for bottlenecks, security threats or problems with connectivity. They might also configure and maintain security devices to ensure the safety of company software, systems and prevent data breach.
The incumbent would also corporate initiatives and roll out strategies for areas within their control to enhance the customer satisfaction and other departmental goals. Giving direction and mentoring the direct and indirect reports to enhance performance and benchmark them with best industry practices will be an essential result of the role. The role will also require building healthy working relationship with all the IT support teams and the business to ensure a seamless delivery of key performance indicators.
Graduate [Science Technology] in any field.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.