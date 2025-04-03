Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



The role of Enterprise Network Engineer is of running Operations infrastructure and designs in IT Operations. Involve in planning, directing, designing, coordinating, and coordinating network systems and subsystems; resolving network operational issues; maintaining computer, network hardware and software; and providing information, direction and/or recommendations to L2/BAU teams.

The role is responsible to solve support of networks either on e-mails or calls. They'll need to diagnose and offer repair instructions remotely, as well as in person. The role would require supervising network access for bottlenecks, security threats or problems with connectivity. They might also configure and maintain security devices to ensure the safety of company software, systems and prevent data breach.

The incumbent would also corporate initiatives and roll out strategies for areas within their control to enhance the customer satisfaction and other departmental goals. Giving direction and mentoring the direct and indirect reports to enhance performance and benchmark them with best industry practices will be an essential result of the role. The role will also require building healthy working relationship with all the IT support teams and the business to ensure a seamless delivery of key performance indicators.

The role involves working with Team Leaders, Assistant Managers and technicians to provide 2nd/3rd Line Network support and design/Engineering efforts. The services offered are in co-ordination with other IT disciplines for problem diagnosis and resolution, provision of agreed Management Information and monitoring of Service delivery Group as per agreed division of responsibilities.

Ownership and follow through/resolution of all issues impacting service/Operations.

Work effectively with customers, analysing their needs, problem solving, agreeing/sharing solutions with Onsite counterparts.

Responsible to maintain departmental standards and quality initiatives in all aspects of work.

Setup monitor and maintain the network systems.

Working as an effective member of the team and developing good working relationships with business and/or IT colleagues.

Maintaining own training and technical knowledge up to date in line with changing IT Infrastructure.

Effectively managing administration, planning, meetings and prioritising own workload.

Strong Management focus with emphasis on call, incident management, relationship management.

Implementation / Design of appropriate KPI’ metrics and Service Level Management to manage at all levels with the department and individual level.

Maintain a high level of interaction with all internal/External customers/BUs.

Networking- Achieve by influencing and collaborating across national and functional borders internally.

Proactively adhere to the regulatory requirements (India and International as appropriate) and Group standards. Ensure that the data & processes for which you are responsible and are fully compliant. Deliver the intended outcome for the Company and its customers.

Graduate [Science Technology] in any field.

3+ years of overall experience.

Experience in handling large and complex IT Operations and relationship management in Remote IT infrastructure management with a strong focus on Incident and Problem management / project management.

Experience in handling a Shared Infrastructure Environment

Exposure to best practises by working in a MNC culture or large Indian based company maintaining global services to and from parent company locations.

Excellent English verbal / written communication / analytical and presentation skills

Having ITIL Foundation v3 certification or knowledge

Good understanding of the IT infrastructure components and be able to manage major incidents and priority issues.

Flexible, ‘can-do’ attitude and willing to take responsibility.

Strong sense of task ownership and task delivery to agreed dates.

Ability to continually learn the changes to the infrastructure and assess impact.

Ability to work under pressure and take on any departmental ad-hoc activity.

Event / Incident / Problem & Change Management skills

Analytical Skills – Management Information / Reporting

Communication and Interpersonal skills

Client management skills

Task planning and execution skills

Knowledge of automation and scripting

Versa/Cisco/Juniper Associate level Certification.

Fortinet/Juniper SD-WAN knowledge

Certification in one or more ITIL Intermediate modules. E.g. Service Operations.

A broad knowledge of risk and/or security within a large enterprise covering networks, E-business and application security.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.