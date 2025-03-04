Enterprise Technology Engineer - ESRI

Entity:Technology
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Enterprise Technology Engineer helps to deliver our pioneering Geospatial Platform. As part of our Geospatial Technology Team, within Oil and Gas Technology, you’ll work on meaningful projects across production, projects, subsurface, wells and crisis, gaining exposure to pioneering technologies and real-world applications. You will work closely with the various teams and stakeholders to provide specialist platform support and engineering.
The Enterprise Technology Engineer is a technical role for those who have a passion for data and a zeal to unlock and use Geospatial Technology to inform better business decisions.
Bachelors / Master’s degree, GIS, Geographic Science, Computer Science, Survey Engineering, Related Field, or related Bachelor’s degree with some relevant experience
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.