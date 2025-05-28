Job summary

You will be part of a growing hub in Pune India and a growing team of Salesforce skilled professionals at the hub. You will be assigned to squads developing business solutions built on Salesforce across different bp business entities. Enterprise Technology Engineers in the Salesforce space are responsible for developing high quality products with a customer focus, contributing to best practices, advocating reusability, in a secure, reliable and scalable way. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp.

Let me tell you about the role

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based on your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to completing tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Your accountabilities

Develop Apex classes and triggers under guidance

Build and modify Lightning components and pages

Assist in bug fixing and unit testing

Use declarative tools for automation

Participate in code reviews and peer learning

Document code and technical design

Begin identifying reusable logic in code

Custom objects, page layouts, validation rules, flows

Basic Apex and LWC enhancements

Work under supervision

Coordinate with team members for issue resolution

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education

Bachelor’s degree (or higher) in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or a related field—or equivalent professional experience.

Salesforce Administrator

Salesforce Platform Developer I

Essential skills

Basic understanding of Apex, SOQL, SOSL

Experience with Lightning Web Components (LWC) and Aura Components

Familiarity with Salesforce declarative tools (Flows, Process Builder)

Basic knowledge of Salesforce data model

Version control systems like Git

Understanding of Salesforce platform limits and security model

Exposure to simple Apex design patterns (e.g., utility classes, handler classes).

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

