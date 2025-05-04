Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About Bp:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Role Synopsis As a Fieldglass Engineer, you are designing and maintaining the Ariba and Fieldglass solution for BP colleagues and external users. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focussed environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems. Key Accountabilities Leading full lifecycle implementations of SAP Fieldglass solutions, including requirements gathering, system configuration, testing, training, and go-live support. Analysing business processes related to procurement, contingent workforce management, and supplier management to identify areas for improvement and develop optimized solutions within Ariba and Fieldglass. Designing and configuring Ariba and Fieldglass solutions to meet specific business needs, including integrations with other SAP and non-SAP systems. Managing or performing customizations and extensions to Ariba and Fieldglass, often involving working with ABAP developers or using Ariba's or Fieldglass's own development tools. Ensuring seamless integration between Ariba/Fieldglass and other systems, such as SAP ERP (S/4HANA), other procurement or ERP solutions, and third-party applications. Leading design, development, testing and deployment of SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW) Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it! Senior Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for: Ensuring the solution: Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across BP Working with other bp and non-bp teams to ensure required project deliverables, such as Data Privacy and Digital Security This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused mindset, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis. Desirable Education Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience Desirable Experience and Capability Years of experience: 8 to 10 years, with a minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant experience in SAP Fieldglass implementations. Required Criteria SAP Systems Design SAP Technical Specialism SAP Systems Integration Comprehensive understanding and experience in Source-to-Pay Processes (Sourcing, Procurement, Category Management, Accounts Payable, etc), and its relationship to complementing processes Deep seated functional knowledge, hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW) SAP Fieldglass Integration with SAP Ariba and SAP ECC SAP Ariba – SLP, AN, B&I, S2C, ICS SAP Cloud Integration Gateway SAP ECC – MM and its integration points to Finance, PM, IS-OIL, Tax Good understanding in Technical Integration and delivery of complex solutions through SAP Process Orchestration (PO) / Process Integration (PI) SAP Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG) API SAP ABAP language Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously A great team-mate and leader, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others. Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise. Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language. Experience in planning, designing, and delivering complex solutions across multiple products and organizational units. Preferred Criteria Skills and/or experience in: SAP Ariba (SLP, B&I, S2C, SBN, Catalogs) SAP MDG, VIM and OpenText SAP S/4 HANA SAP Central Procurement Leadership and people management Agile methodologies User story definition Application Support Emerging Technology Monitoring Azure and/or AWS Requirements Definition and Management Business Risk Management Systems Development Management Business Modelling Monitoring and telemetry tools User Experience Analysis Key Behaviours Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet Curious: Seeks to explore and excel Creative: Imagines the extraordinary Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.