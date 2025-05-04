Enterprise Technology Engineer

Entity:Technology
You will work with
This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class SAP MDG solution. You will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.
Let me tell you about the role
As anEnterprise Technology Engineer (MDG) you will play a pivotal role in implementation, configuration and maintenance of our Master Data Governance solution. You will be responsible for the functional & technical design of SAP MDG, ensuring that the MDG tables, configurations and enhancements are maintained and improved which is essential for effective data governance and business operations.
What you will deliver
Collaborate with third party vendors. Understanding the process and getting involved in day to day activities and support Operations ticket management
Building and maintaining process documents or Quick Reference Guide for any process change or addition
Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements
Experience in Data Modelling, UI Modelling Process Modelling, Replication
Strong Knowledge on BRF+ workflows and BRF+ Rules. IDOC and Webservices configuration and problem-solving experience.
Executing test plans to ensure MDG solutions meet functional specifications
Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions
Collaborate with technical teams to ensure seamless integration of MDG solutions with other SAP modules
The mapping enhancements connector administration
Maintaining MDG processes to ensure data quality and integrity
Collaborating on business process improvement on SAP MDG enablement initiatives
Ability to work with and collaborate with all Teams and Individuals in the Business Teams and the SAP Teams toward developing a best practice data creation, maintenance, governance, quality and efficiencies
Stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices in SAP MDG and advising teams accordingly
Troubleshoot technical issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement effective solutions. This includes performing code reviews prior to any deployment to production
What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)
Technical Skills we need from you
Understanding of master data governance concepts and processes
Experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance. Enterprise Asset Management would be a plus
Work experience on System method Badi, Context Badi, Dynamic Agent Badi
Work Experience on Validation and Derivation Badi
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Understanding and knowledge on excel is helpful
Essential Skills
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.
4+ years of experience in SAP MDG configuration and implementation – preferably in Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance
Skills that set you apart
Certification in SAP MDG.
SAP MDG configuration and implementation experience in Enterprise Asset Management.
Knowledge and understanding of Fiori, SAP UI5 and Odata.
Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and automation-driven enhancements.
Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
