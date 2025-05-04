Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class SAP MDG solution. You will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As anEnterprise Technology Engineer (MDG) you will play a pivotal role in implementation, configuration and maintenance of our Master Data Governance solution. You will be responsible for the functional & technical design of SAP MDG, ensuring that the MDG tables, configurations and enhancements are maintained and improved which is essential for effective data governance and business operations.

What you will deliver

Collaborate with third party vendors. Understanding the process and getting involved in day to day activities and support Operations ticket management

Building and maintaining process documents or Quick Reference Guide for any process change or addition

Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements

Experience in Data Modelling, UI Modelling Process Modelling, Replication

Strong Knowledge on BRF+ workflows and BRF+ Rules. IDOC and Webservices configuration and problem-solving experience.

Executing test plans to ensure MDG solutions meet functional specifications

Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions

Collaborate with technical teams to ensure seamless integration of MDG solutions with other SAP modules

The mapping enhancements connector administration

Maintaining MDG processes to ensure data quality and integrity

Collaborating on business process improvement on SAP MDG enablement initiatives

Ability to work with and collaborate with all Teams and Individuals in the Business Teams and the SAP Teams toward developing a best practice data creation, maintenance, governance, quality and efficiencies

Stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices in SAP MDG and advising teams accordingly

Troubleshoot technical issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement effective solutions. This includes performing code reviews prior to any deployment to production

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Understanding of master data governance concepts and processes

Experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance. Enterprise Asset Management would be a plus

Work experience on System method Badi, Context Badi, Dynamic Agent Badi

Work Experience on Validation and Derivation Badi

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Understanding and knowledge on excel is helpful

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.

4+ years of experience in SAP MDG configuration and implementation – preferably in Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance

Skills that set you apart

Certification in SAP MDG.

SAP MDG configuration and implementation experience in Enterprise Asset Management.

Knowledge and understanding of Fiori, SAP UI5 and Odata.

Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and automation-driven enhancements.

Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

