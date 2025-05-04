Site traffic information and cookies

Enterprise Technology Engineer

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093692
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

You will work with 

 

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class SAP MDG solution. You will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.  

 

Let me tell you about the role 

 

As anEnterprise Technology Engineer (MDG) you will play a pivotal role in implementation, configuration and maintenance of our Master Data Governance solution. You will be responsible for the functional & technical design of SAP MDG, ensuring that the MDG tables, configurations and enhancements are maintained and improved which is essential for effective data governance and business operations. 

 

What you will deliver 

 

  • Collaborate with third party vendors. Understanding the process and getting involved in day to day activities and support Operations ticket management 

  • Building and maintaining process documents or Quick Reference Guide for any process change or addition 

  • Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements 

  • Experience in Data Modelling, UI Modelling Process Modelling, Replication 

  • Strong Knowledge on BRF+ workflows and BRF+ Rules. IDOC and Webservices configuration and problem-solving experience. 

  • Executing test plans to ensure MDG solutions meet functional specifications 

  • Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions 

  • Collaborate with technical teams to ensure seamless integration of MDG solutions with other SAP modules 

  • The mapping enhancements connector administration  

  • Maintaining MDG processes to ensure data quality and integrity 

  • Collaborating on business process improvement on SAP MDG enablement initiatives 

  • Ability to work with and collaborate with all Teams and Individuals in the Business Teams and the SAP Teams toward developing a best practice data creation, maintenance, governance, quality and efficiencies 

  • Stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices in SAP MDG and advising teams accordingly 

  • Troubleshoot technical issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement effective solutions. This includes performing code reviews prior to any deployment to production 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) 

Technical Skills we need from you 

  • Understanding of master data governance concepts and processes 

  • Experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance. Enterprise Asset Management would be a plus 

  • Work experience on System method Badi, Context Badi, Dynamic Agent Badi 

  • Work Experience on Validation and Derivation Badi  

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills 

  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills 

  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team 

  • Understanding and knowledge on excel is helpful 

 

Essential Skills 

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.  

  • 4+ years of experience in SAP MDG configuration and implementation preferably in Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance  

Skills that set you apart 

 

  • Certification in SAP MDG. 

  • SAP MDG configuration and implementation experience in Enterprise Asset Management. 

  • Knowledge and understanding of Fiori, SAP UI5 and Odata. 

  • Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and automation-driven enhancements. 

  • Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing. 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

