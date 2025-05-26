Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



Work location Pune

You will work with

A multi-disciplinary squad, and will play a significant role in the up keeping of our businesses, customer focused business solutions and integration.

Let me tell you about the role

As an enterprise engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms. In this role, you will work with a team of engineers and collaborators to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

What you will deliver

Contribute to design and build the technology platform's features and infrastructure

Ensure the platform and services are highly available, scalable, and secure

Continuously monitor and evaluate the platform to identify potential issues and make recommendations for improvements

Collaborate with other platform and services teams to identify and resolve complex problems

Contribute to software design and operational documentation

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and work independently and as part of a team

Capable in problem-solving, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills ; should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Infrastructure Skills

Awareness of cloud infrastructure services using Microsoft Azure or AWS.

Capable in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Prior experience in application development and support environments with more than one technology and multiple design techniques. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Software Skills

Capable in any programming, with inclination to learn new programming languages. Knowledge of C#/Python preferred.

Prior non-internship professional software development and support experience

Awareness of software engineering practices & standard methodologies for full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value, ability in data modeling and database design, ability in SQL

About bp

Additional Information

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.