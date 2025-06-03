Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

You will be embedded within one of our multi-disciplinary platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high-value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise.

Some of these teams are responsible for delivering and supporting solutions for the ServiceNow platform and other performance management systems.

Driving standardization of processes and consolidation of data, the team aims to maintain single-source-of-truth platforms for Portfolio, Demand, Resource management as well as several entity-wide financial and performance related business outcomes.

You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python/C#/JSON) skills.

You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures in AWS and Azure along with opportunities in platforms as a service (PaaS) including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Power Platforms.

Let me tell you about the role

Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations.

What you will deliver

Implement the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems.

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment.

Manage process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for enterprise technology engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience– subject agnostic based on experience

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Essential skills

5+ years’ experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience handling software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams.

Participate or lead digital project implementations for bp, system development raised by business.

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL and understanding of Product Based delivery.

What we offer:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Automation, Integration



