Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

The Environmental Engineer (Air) is the subject matter expert on state and federal air quality regulations, provides expertise to ensure activities remain in compliance with rules and regulations, advises on policies and procedures to meet regulatory and bpx requirements, and communicates these requirements consistently and effectively across the business. The Environmental Engineer (Air) executes the permitting, regulatory and compliance strategy to support development and operations activities, develops and supports air quality best management practices and prepares and submits emission inventories and other air-related reports both internally and externally.

Understand various regulations and communicate requirements and practices to internal stakeholders to ensure compliance with BP corporate requirements and agency rules and regulations.

Coordinate, prepare and submit air permit applications and associated technical documents.

Facilitate and lead air compliance programs including, but not limited to, equipment inventory, engine stack testing, gas and liquids sampling and LDAR IR camera inspections.

Review conditions of approval, provide support and assistance to development and operations teams to ensure compliance obligations are understood and met.

Get along with external stakeholders (e.g., regulatory agencies) to ensure and maintain air quality and GHG compliance.

Coordinate, prepare and submit compliance paperwork, documentation and reports for local, state and federal compliance, such as EPA New Source Performance Standards (NSPS), Subpart JJJJ, Subpart OOOO/OOOOa/OOOOb; NESHAP Subpart HH, Subpart ZZZZ; and GHGRP annual reports (Subparts W, C), including performing engineering calculations and modeling.

Facilitate and lead environmental compliance database data quality improvements and business process flow standardization.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders (engineering, operations, legal, policy and regulatory) to proactively identify, analyze, assess impact of, and develop mitigation strategies to manage, potential air emissions risks and policies.

Provide air compliance technical support on the implementation of emission reduction efforts.

Make dedicated trips to the field to work with operations personnel to achieve air compliance, improve air quality and gain a better understanding of operations.

Coordinate air quality permit and compliance third-party audits.

Assist with the development of air quality best management practices and business processes.

Prepare GHG emissions reduction estimates for new projects, prepare monthly updates and prepare and submit internal GHG reports.

Provide environmental support and guidance (air, waste and water) through electronic Management of Change (eMOC) review or by direct request for projects to ensure compliance obligations are met.

Prepare and submit annual SARA Tier II reports and prepare and submit internal environmental (waste, water and biodiversity) reports.

Provide environmental technical knowledge and training to operations and engineering early in the planning process to proactively embed environmental considerations into design, planning, and implementation.

Provide project management, including preparing requests for proposals, work orders, and supervision of contractors.

Participate in and collaborate with applicable external environmental and regulatory workgroups and committees.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or other relevant technical/science-related degree.

Eight or more years of environmental engineering with an emphasis on air quality in the oil and gas industry.

Demonstrated knowledge of federal and state air quality rules and regulations, including permitting and operations; specific experience with LDNR, TCEQ and EPA NSPS and Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule (Subpart W and NSPS OOOOb).

Awareness of air dispersion modeling software and inputs.

Working knowledge of engineering stimulation software (e.g., ProMax, HYSIS, GlyCalc) to model and estimate emissions.

Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly including proficiency supporting change within the organization; acts as a change agent within the business to promote growth and continuous process improvement.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Demonstrated personal and project management skills, including proactive in time management, planning ahead and problem solving.

Successful working independently and as a team player with the ability to build and maintain accountability and trust with all levels of company office and field staff and regulatory agency staff.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite.

Willing to travel to field locations.

Experience with Title V air permits preferred.

Experience reviewing and implementing SPCC/SPC, RMP, waste management, noise mitigation, and other environmental protection plans

This is an office-based position and can be located in Denver, CO (preferred) or Houston, TX.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $127,000- $160,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.