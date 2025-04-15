Environmental Performance Coordinator - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

This is a great opportunity to provide vital support to a busy environmental and social compliance team supporting North Sea energy operations. The role is required to provide management of the environmental and compliance performance data within the region.The role will support the ongoing delivery of performance data for the range of activities occurring in the business, including drilling, production, subsea, surveys and Projects.

What you will deliver:

Managing the environmental & compliance data for the North Sea region. This will include, but not be limited to:

• NEMS – supporting the Senior Compliance Advisor in managing the environmental data tool ‘NEMS’ and utilising it for collation, analysis and presentation of performance data. This will include any trouble shooting

• UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) – supporting the environmental advisors in collating the information required for atmospheric regulatory submissions and the verification processes

• Regulatory Environmental & Emissions Moniroting System (EEMS) returns – supporting the environmental advisors in collating the information required for regulatory submissions, verifying it and accessing the UK Energy Portal as required

• One Corportate Social Reporting (OneCSR). Supporting the regional environmental advisors in preparing and verifying their quarterly and annual OneCSR reports. This includes data on atmospheric emissions, discharges to sea, waste volumes, etc.

• Support the environmental team in collating monthly and quarterly environmental Performance Reports (at both and asset and regional level), and preparing templates for presentation purposes. This includes tracking of Key Performance Indicators and will include producing charts and trend analysis as required to inform management, needed for internal analysis and similar.

• Providing E&S data support to the E&S DL, HSE&C Manager, VP Production North Sea

• Undertake regular data assurance activities to support identification of any issues within the data management systems, and support advisors in aplication of mismeasurement data

• Identify Continuous Improvement opportunities to help the team work more efficiently and effectively using digital tools

• Working with the Hydrocarbon Accounting (HVR) team and the Measurement team to ensure environmental data flow is accurate and support any troubleshooting

• Manage the regional environmental data sets within the OneMap GIS tool. This includes environmental sensitivity data and environmental survey data. Prepare maps as required to support compliance activities

• Support the region in managing the Compliance Task Manager (CTM) tool, and keep it up to date and accurate

• Support the team in inputting data into the regional HSE&C tracking tool (IRIS) and automating data output reports to support tracking of performance. Analyse this data for identification of trends.

• Be the teams focal point for use of our day to day activity tracking via the agile working tool 'KanBan', and update the tool quarterly to reflect activities completed and plans for next next quarter

• Manage the content on the regional Compliance Landing Page on the North Sea intranet

What you will need to be successful :

• BA/BSc degree (or equivalent) in an environmental, compliance, data management, IT or related discipline.

Preferred education/certifications:

• Member of the professional institution relevant to degree, a Chartered Environmentalist, or similar, or working towards one of these.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

• 2 - 5 years+ relevant industry experience with proven operational understanding

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience in primary data management and proven track record of excellent analytical skills with relevant databases and data analytics. Including ability to manage large data sets and provide high level summary of information

Intermediate knowledge of PowerPoint to contribute to slide packs for presentations with senior level managers

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel tools and functions

Knowledge and experience using PowerBI,

Track record of working within teams and building and maintaining productive internal relationships

Validated experience in implementing performance improvements; willingness to challenge status quo where appropriate to make change happen.

Ability to efficiently prioritize work on a continual basis

Excellent communication skills

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Use of Agile tools such as KanBan or ADO

Technical knowledge of operations, including offshore production, subsea, wells and exploration.

Understanding and experience of the UK regulatory regime and knowledge of systems and reporting requirements.

Working hours : UK Shift

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.