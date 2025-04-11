Environmental, Social & Carbon Superintendent

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

This is an exciting time to join our team and help us in our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and in our purpose of reimagining energy for our people and planet.



In the Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team, our main goal is to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm. Operating in a central capacity with a bp-wide remit, HSE&C covers all businesses where operational activities and risk exists. Our ambition is to lead the HSE discipline across bp, partnering with the line to deliver solutions that drive risk reduction and zero harm.



About the opportunity:



We are looking for an Environmental, Social and Carbon Superintendent for our Cherry Point refinery, who will be accountable for the delivery of environmental, social and carbon activities for Cherry Point refinery.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will be providing a strategic overview on current and future environmental regulations impacting the refinery. This position is the primary contact for interface with local, state and federal environmental officials and leads a team of environmental professionals to deliver cost effective compliance and manage environmental protection programs for the refinery.



The role will be based in Cherry Point refinery.

About the role:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Leads, manages, trains, coaches and appraises performance of the environmental team and plans for professional and career development

Provides the primary interface with local, state and federal agencies including Northwest Clean Air Agency, Washington Department of Ecology, and US EPA Region X

Coordinates the effective and efficient delivery of environmental compliance programs and reporting requirements for the refinery

Oversees the delivery of timely environmental permits for all new capital projects completed at the refinery

Ensures effective communication of all applicable environmental regulations to internal collaborators. including Operations, Maintenance, Projects, Turnarounds, Optimization and Technical Departments

Works with internal collaborators to develop cost effective solutions to complex environmental challenges from day-to-day operations to long-term deployment of capital. Works closely with the HSE&C Manager and Extended Leadership Team peers to nurture strong Environmental performance and culture

Works closely with BP Legal and the Environmental Compliance and Advocacy Team (ECAT) to assure proper regulatory interpretation and compliance

Works with BP Legal on any environmental legal issues such as lawsuits, settlements, variances, abatement orders and compliance schedules to ensure that appropriate legal processes are in place for compliance

Develops and manages the annual budget and ensures spend is aligned with plans

Ensures continual environmental improvement and self-verification through successful ISO14001-2015 attestation and OMS implementation

Interacts with regulatory agencies during planned and unplanned inspections

Member of Environmental on-call rotation and Refinery Incident Management Team. Participates in all training and emergency response drills and helps develop capability and competency of personnel responsible for environmental emergency response activities

Member of the Refinery ELT and HSE&C Department leadership group.



About you:



You will have a bachelor’s degree in chemical or environmental engineering or equivalent experience.



It would be essential that you have:

Minimum of 10 years regulatory experience in environmental permitting and compliance

Minimum of 5 years of experience in refinery or chemical plant operations or operations support role such as turnaround planning, maintenance, process or environmental engineering

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to develop people, manage change and build a high performing, inclusive team

Practical experience of regulatory interfaces and industry trade bodies

Great stakeholder management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Strong communication skills, with ability to interface and connect with diverse teams to prioritise resources appropriately

High level of energy, drive, and resilience

Air Quality permitting and compliance experience



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

This role is a safety sensitive position. Post-offer candidates must submit to and pass pre-employment drug testing, which screens for prohibited substances, including marijuana and Cannabinoids (CBD). Visit https://exploreyourbenefits.com/ for more information about the bp US Drug & Alcohol Misuse Policy.

How much do we pay (Base)? $137,000 - $254,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Air Quality Management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental Legal Compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



