Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

FBT is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets. FBT seeks to deliver on this commitment by applying global capabilities in digital, technology, process and domain expertise to transform business processes end to end, in pursuit of creating better business outcomes.

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as Ethics & Compliance Senior Manager, Finance FBT!

The Ethics & Compliance Senior Manager for Finance FBT plays a key role in helping the businesses integrate ethics and compliance into its daily management, planning and operate in accordance with BP’s “Who We Are” and Code of Conduct. The Ethics & Compliance Senior Manager is also a full-time Ethics & Compliance Liaison.

The scope comprises the Finance FBT hubs in Budapest and Pune.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for the strategic direction of the E&C programme for Finance FBT, including developing, maintaining, and improving the function’s ethics and compliance programme.

Be a trusted advisor to the Senior VPs and Business Leadership Teams, providing guidance and support to improve ethics and compliance culture and leadership.

Maintain the functional E&C plan and lead the quarterly Ethics & Compliance Committee Meetings to deliver key messages.

Identify emerging E&C risk by participating in strategic business conversations and design relevant risk mitigations. Collaborate with the NOJV management team to evaluate relevant E&C risk and support development of respective exposure management plans.

Provide advice on a range of complex E&C issues, for example working with government officials, use of third parties, social investment decisions, due diligence issues, international trade regulations.

Leverage E&C digital resources to identify trends and develop programme interventions. Conduct monitoring and self-verification of local E&C processes and controls, including G&E and CoI registers, CDD, social investment, etc.

Act as a speak up channel as well as a partner with BI to manage workforce concerns for the function.

Support rollout and completion of E&C training.

Collaborate with Procurement on managing supplier risks.

Cooperate with Finance on fraud risk management.

Be an active member of the global E&C community in order to ensure alignment of the functional plan with global E&C priorities and sharing of best practices. Ensure effective collaboration with Ethics &Compliance Liaisons and E&C managers.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Substantial experience (approx. 10+ years) in managing ethics and compliance programmes and/or equivalent strategic advisory experience in key ethics and compliance areas such as Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Money Laundering, International Trade Regulations, Conflicts of Interest, Fraud, Counterparty Due Diligence and third-party management.

Relevant experience from finance, legal, controlling, audit, HSSE or other compliance, investigative, advisory or risk-focused area is also welcome.

Fluency in English.

Deep understanding of ABC law and practice, together with an ability to apply that knowledge to complex and often unique and sensitive scenarios.

Strategic approach with ability to influence senior partners.

High standard of analytical and drafting skills, effective prioritisation, problem-solving and planning skills.

Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues.

Good communication skills with the ability to apply these skills at different levels of the organisation.

Strong work ethic and creative ability to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a teammate.

Understanding of internal investigations or employee concerns programmes is an advantage.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



