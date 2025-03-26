Evansville Driver

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

A fuel tanker driver is responsible for transporting fuel from refineries or distribution centers to various locations such as gas stations, airports, or industrial facilities. Their primary role is to ensure the safe and timely delivery of fuel while adhering to all relevant regulations and safety protocols.

What you will deliver:

1. Safe Operation of Tanker: Operate and drive a fuel tanker truck in a safe and efficient manner, following all traffic laws and regulations. This includes maintaining control of the vehicle, adjusting driving techniques based on road and weather conditions, and maneuvering the tanker safely in tight spaces.

2. Loading and Unloading: Safely load and unload fuel from the tanker using appropriate equipment and following established procedures. This may involve connecting hoses, verifying quantities, and ensuring proper sealing of compartments to prevent leaks or spills.

3. Route Planning and Navigation: Plan the most efficient and safe routes for fuel delivery, considering factors such as distance, traffic conditions, and delivery schedules. Utilize GPS systems or other navigation tools to ensure accurate and timely deliveries.

4. Maintenance and Inspections: Conduct routine inspections of the tanker truck, including checking tires, brakes, lights, and other essential components to ensure they are in proper working condition. Perform basic maintenance tasks such as checking oil levels, refueling, and reporting any mechanical issues to the appropriate personnel.

5. Compliance with Regulations: Adhere to all relevant local, state, and federal regulations governing the transportation of hazardous materials, including fuel. This includes understanding and following safety procedures, maintaining required permits and licenses, and completing necessary paperwork and documentation.

6. Emergency Response: Be prepared to respond to emergencies or incidents that may occur during fuel transportation, such as accidents, spills, or leaks. Follow established procedures for containing and reporting incidents, and promptly notify the appropriate authorities and company representatives.

7. Customer Service: Interact professionally and courteously with customers at delivery locations, ensuring accurate and timely fuel delivery. Address any customer inquiries or concerns in a prompt and respectful manner.

8. Record-Keeping: Maintain accurate records of fuel deliveries, including quantities delivered, mileage, and any incidents or issues encountered during transportation. Complete all required paperwork, such as delivery receipts, logbooks, and fuel reports.

9. Safety Awareness: Maintain a strong focus on safety at all times, both for personal well-being and the well-being of others on the road. Adhere to safety protocols, wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and participate in ongoing safety training programs.

10. Communication: Maintain effective communication with dispatchers, supervisors, and other team members to provide updates on delivery status, report any issues or delays, and coordinate schedules effectively.

What you will need to be successful:

Preferred Qualifications

Education

 High school diploma or equivalent

Experience

 Class A CDL with hazmat and tanker endorsements

A minimum of 1 year recent class A CDL experience.

 Experience with fuel tankers is preferred.

Knowledge/Skills

 Strong analytical skills.

 Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

 Ability to effectively communicate both written and verbal.

 Knowledge and understanding of freight logistics.

Equipment/Special Expertise

 Knowledge of equipment, Tractor, and Tank Trailer and functions thereof.

 General computer skills.

You will work with:

The transportation team including the transportation team lead as well as the dispatch team that will help safely dispatch fuels in an efficient and cost effective manner.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.