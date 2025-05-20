Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new Finance Business & Technology (FBT) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT centre will drive groundbreaking digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Key responsibilities:

• Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring consistency to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

• Handle more complex & outstanding portfolio/countries for a O&G business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

• Establish & be a great partner with collaborators of various levels of seniority.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been called out, or further call out to the necessary parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures.

• Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is encouraged to provide extensive & valuable analysis with proposal & recommendations.

• Implement standard methodologies for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in timely and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.



Required skills:

• SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.

• Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.

• Good command over English language - verbal and written

Experience: 1-5 Years

Come, join our bp team!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.