Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.

As part of bp’s Finance business and technology (FBT) organization, the Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing will join a high-performing team within our Finance Operations hub in Mexico. The team is responsible for delivering world-class accounts payable services to bp’s, ensuring accuracy, timeliness, compliance, and continuous improvement in transactional finance processes.

Accounts Payable Analyst is responsible for ensuring the accurate and timely processing, registration, and reconciliation of supplier invoices in compliance with internal policies, accounting standards, and operational procedures. It plays a critical part in maintaining the financial integrity of the Accounts Payable function and in supporting the company’s broader financial operations.

This role offers the opportunity to work in a dynamic, multicultural, and collaborative environment that values operational excellence, innovation, and professional development. You will interact with a wide range of internal teams including procurement and accounting, business units, internal controls, and audit. And will maintain communication with suppliers, helping to build strong and transparent relationships.

Accountabilities

Process and validate invoices, handle payment exceptions, and resolve discrepancies through direct communication with internal customers and external suppliers.

Administer tools to manage employee expenses and purchasing requests.

Perform periodic account reconciliations to ensure account balances are correct and aligned with financial records.

Monitor and follow up on aging open items and take corrective actions where needed.

Provide timely and effective support ensuring customer service excellence.

Collaborate with the Internal Controls and Audit teams to maintain existing controls and support internal and external audit processes.

Proactively see opportunities for process improvement and support the implementation of best practices.

Track and resolve escalated issues, providing visibility and updates to the appropriate parties.

Work closely with the Accounting and Finance teams to ensure end-to-end delivery of financial processes.

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree in finance, business administration, accounting or related field.

2 to 4 years of experience in general accounting, payables and/or invoice processing operations.

General understanding of accounts payable principles, processes and related ERP systems.

Experience with systems such as SAP, JDE, Concur, Ariba, and Blackline is desirable.

Intermediate English proficiency (written and spoken).

Additional criteria

Proven ability of delivering exceptional support to internal and external stakeholders

Proactive in identifying process optimization opportunities, internal controls, driving continuous improvement and operational efficiency.

Exceptional sense of urgency and ability to swiftly accomplish tasks, effectively prioritizing amidst challenging and competing demands, while maintaining accuracy and compliance.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with meticulous attention to detail, enabling the establishment and execution of priorities.

Customer-focused approach with excellent communication skills, adept at coordinating and collaborating with suppliers and colleagues across different time zones and languages.

Eager to continuously learn and innovate, embracing new challenges and opportunities for growth.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounts Payable (AP), Analytical Thinking, Curiosity, Finance, Internal Controls, Invoice Analysis, Invoice Processing, Invoice Reconciliation, Process Improvements



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.